UK House Price Growth Slows to 1.7% in May, But Six Greater Manchester Areas Defy Trend with Surges Up to 24%

Nationwide UK house price inflation eased to 1.7% annually in May, yet exclusive Land Registry analysis reveals six postcodes in Greater Manchester where prices have skyrocketed by as much as 24.1% over the past year, highlighting stark local market disparities.

The average annual UK house price growth slowed to 1.7 per cent in May, down from 3 per cent in April. Across the UK, the average house price in May was £278,024.

However, within regions such as Greater Manchester, some areas are defying the national downward trend, experiencing substantial price increases. This divergence highlights localized market dynamics where demand significantly outstrips supply, creating competitive bidding environments. According to an exclusive analysis of Land Registry data, six specific postcode areas within Greater Manchester have seen dramatic price surges this year, marking them as the region's most desirable places to live.

In one particular postcode, the average property price has risen by an impressive 24.1 per cent over the last year, now standing at £236,053. Another area has witnessed a 23.4 per cent increase, pushing the average home cost to £230,872. A third location has seen a 10.7 per cent rise, with average prices reaching £194,406. A fourth area, now averaging £437,765, has grown by 10.5 per cent due to high demand.

Property prices are also climbing in parts of Stockport, with an 8.6 per cent increase bringing the average to £299,511. Similarly, another sought-after district has experienced an 8.4 per cent surge, lifting the average house price to £224,089. These contrasting movements underscore how micro-markets can thrive even during broader national slowdowns, often driven by local economic factors, amenities, and housing stock scarcity.

The data illustrates that while the UK overall is experiencing a moderation in price growth, pockets of intense buyer competition continue to propel values upward in select neighborhoods





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