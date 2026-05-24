The average UK house price is now ¢6,800,000, according to official data published this week. Annual house price growth has effectively collapsed, allowing buyers to step into the spotlight. Experts say now is the perfect time for buyers as the market has shifted from a seller-dominated battlefield to a more balanced, buyer-friendly landscape. Conditions remain challenging in the mortgage market but are very favourable in the property market, as people are in a position to negotiate hard on price.

Annual house price growth fell to zero in the year to March 2026, according to official data published this week, down from 1.7% in the 12 months to February 2026.

The average UK house price is now ¢6,800,000. Average house prices decreased to ¢,90,000 (a fall of 0.6%) in England and increased to ¢,13,000 (2.9%) in Wales and ¢,87,000 (1.6%) in Scotland, in the 12 months to March 2026.

Meanwhile, average UK monthly private rents increased by 3.5%, to ¡6,381, in the 12 months to April 2026, up from 3.4% in the 12 months to March 2026. Average rents increased to ¡6,438 (3.5%) in England, 8,34 (4.9%) in Wales, and 11,019 (2.0%) in Scotland, in the 12 months to April 2026.

The annual UK house price inflation rate slowed because average monthly prices fell by 0.4%, compared with a large monthly rise of 1.2% in the same period a year ago. This happened ahead of the April 2025 changes to Stamp Duty Land Tax in England and Northern Ireland. In Northern Ireland, average rents increased to 877 (4.0%), in the 12 months to February 2026.

In England, private rents annual inflation was highest in the North East (6.5%), and lowest in London (2.0%), in the 12 months to April 2026. Experts say now is the perfect time for buyers as annual house price growth has effectively collapsed, allowing buyers to step into the spotlight. Buyers are beginning to realise they finally have the room to manoeuvre in a more balanced, buyer-favourable landscape.

Conditions remain challenging in the mortgage market but are very favourable in the property market, as people are in a position to negotiate hard on price. This is a window of opportunity for buyers to push hard and take advantage of stagnant house prices. Nerves among buyers are attributed to ongoing conflict in Iran, volatility in financial markets, political uncertainty, and speculation over future leadership, which is resulting in weaker buyer confidence and higher mortgage pricing





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UK House Prices Zero Growth Buyers Stepping Into Spotlight Market Shift Buyer-Friendly Landscape Mortgage Market Property Market

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