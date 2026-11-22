Recent data reveals that UK average house prices reached £273,000 in September 2026, marking a 1.2 percent annual increase, even as sales volumes plummeted by over 19,000 transactions in July. The market shows a stark North-South divide, with northern regions like the North East seeing prices surge by 4.6 percent, while London faces widespread declines in property values. Commuter towns around the capital have outperformed the city itself, with St Albans leading the nation in price growth. Industry experts suggest that despite high interest rates, economic growth and rising wages may begin to restore buyer confidence and narrow the affordability gap in the coming months.

The United Kingdom's housing market is currently navigating a complex period of divergence, characterized by a notable decoupling of price resilience from transaction volume. According to the latest House Price Index released by the Office for National Statistics, the average house price across the UK reached £273,000 in September 2026.

This figure represents a modest annual growth of 1.2 percent, suggesting that property values have maintained a steady upward trajectory despite significant headwinds. However, this stability in pricing stands in stark contrast to the activity levels within the market, where sales volumes have experienced a sharp contraction. In July 2026 alone, there were 19,205 fewer homes sold across the UK compared to the same period in the previous year.

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This indicates that while homeowners are seeing their asset values hold firm or rise, the willingness and ability of potential buyers to finalize transactions have diminished considerably. The disparity between value and volume highlights a market that is currently in a state of cautious equilibrium, with prices propped up by limited supply and persistent demand from those who remain active, even as the overall number of deals plummets.

UK House Prices Rise Despite Sales Fall

Geographically, the trends in the UK housing market are far from uniform, revealing a North-South divide that continues to widen in terms of performance. England bore the brunt of the decline in sales activity, accounting for 18,191 fewer transactions, which corresponds to a fall of nearly a third, or 31 percent, in annual sales volume. Wales also witnessed a downturn, with sales dropping by 1,219 units. Conversely, Scotland bucked the national trend, recording an increase of 342 sales.

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When examining price growth, the northern regions of England demonstrated remarkable strength. The North East enjoyed the most significant annual increase among all English regions, with property values rising by 4.6 percent to an average of £166,649. The North West also performed robustly, posting an annual growth of 3.2 percent and lifting the average house price to £220,477. Yorkshire and the Humber saw values rise by 2.9 percent to £210,799, while the Midlands recorded steady, if more modest, growth.

This resilience in the north contrasts sharply with the stagnation seen in southern regions, where prices were largely unchanged or have begun to fall, underscoring the localized nature of the current economic and housing dynamics. London and its surrounding commuter belts present a particularly nuanced picture of the national market. The capital has continued to struggle, with property values falling in 22 of its 33 boroughs.

Regional North South Housing Divide

Approximately two-thirds of London homes lost value over the twelve months leading to September 2026, with the average property price dropping by 3.5 percent to approximately £545,579. The most expensive areas in the capital suffered significant losses; for instance, average property values in Kensington and Chelsea fell by £216,327 to around £1.7 million, while Westminster saw a drop of £195,240 to £861,30.

However, the suburbs surrounding London tell a different story. Commuter towns have recorded substantial annual increases, with St Albans emerging as the UK's best-performing area, seeing average prices climb by £35,856 to £666,824. Elmbridge and Epsom and Ewell also posted strong gains. Tom Evans, Sales Director at Purplebricks Estate Agency, noted that despite the challenge of the Bank of England's base rate rising to 4 percent, there are reasons for optimism.

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London Market Faces Price Declines

With wages rising and the UK economy growing by 0.7 percent in the third quarter of 2026, the gap between earnings and house prices is narrowing, which may eventually restore buyer confidence and drive the market forward.