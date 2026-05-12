UK households could see TV Licence reduced to £0 and receive a refund if they cancel

UK households who have paid their TV Licence in full could see it reduced to £0 and receive a refund if they cancel, according to TV Licensing rules. The cost increased to £180 in April, and anyone who has paid in full but no longer requires their licence is able to cancel.

UK households who have paid their TV Licence in full could see it reduced to £0 and receive a refund if they cancel, according to TV Licensing rules.

The cost increased to £180 in April, and anyone who has paid in full but no longer requires their licence is able to cancel. Under TV Licensing rules, you should verify that you won't need it again before it expires.

You must understand and confirm that, unless covered by a licence, you and anyone you live with won't be legally able to watch TV on any channel via any TV service (e.g. Sky, Virgin, BT, Freeview, Freesat), watch live on streaming services (e.g. All 4, Amazon Prime Video, NOW, ITVX, Sky Go), or use BBC iPlayer. This applies to watching on a TV - or on any device.

A licence is not needed to watch S4C programmes on demand, The Sun reports. TV Licensing stated: 'You can apply for a refund if you won't need your licence again before it expires, and you have at least one complete month left on it.

'If you're eligible for a blind concession, you can apply for a refund at any time and for any length of time left on your licence. You can apply for a refund up to 14 days before the date you no longer need the TV Licence.

' The application form can be completed here. The BBC and Labour Party government confirmed the fee increase to £180 earlier this year, ahead of its introduction in April. TV Licensing further stated: 'We aim to process and issue refunds within 21 days of receiving your application.

'Any refund due to you will be paid to you by either a cheque or by BACS transfer directly into your bank account. Your refund may be delayed if we have to contact you for more information.

' It continued: 'Working out precise refund amounts can be complicated. But we will do it for you. We'll look carefully at the information you give us and let you know if we can offer you a refund, and how much it will be.





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