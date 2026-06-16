UK Households Urged to Take Meter Photo Before July 1 Energy Price Cap Rise

Energy price cap increase on July 1 prompts advice to photograph meters to avoid billing errors; experts including Martin Lewis recommend submitting readings.

Households across the UK are being urged to take a single photograph of their energy meter before July 1 , following guidance echoed by Money Saving Expert founder Martin Lewis .

The Ofgem energy price cap is set to increase from the start of July, meaning that numerous households on standard variable tariffs will pay more for each unit of gas and electricity they consume. However, according to energy consultant Justin Nielsen at Wolf River Electric, the most significant error people can make is assuming their supplier will automatically know how much energy was used before and after the price change.

Nielsen emphasizes that a straightforward meter reading could help avoid billing confusion and reduce the risk of households being charged at the incorrect rate. He states that taking a clear meter reading and keeping a photo of it provides a record of exactly where usage stood before the new rates came in.

The price cap does not mean your bill is capped; it caps what suppliers can charge per unit of energy and standing charge, so your final bill still depends on how much you use. That is why accurate readings matter so much. Nielsen s guidance mirrors that of Martin Lewis, who regularly urges households to capture a swift photograph of their meters, particularly as part of his recommendations for Meter Reading Day.

Lewis previously stated that he would still get your phone out and take a picture of your meter today just in case of a future dispute; you don t need to do anything with it, but you might want to email it to yourself so you ve got proof. On the Money Saving Expert website, the team of specialists also advise that the easiest way is to take a picture of your meters, so you have the readings to hand, then you can log in to your online account and enter the readings.

Why should you take a meter reading before July 1? When the price cap adjusts, suppliers must split consumption between the previous and updated rates. For households with a functioning smart meter, this should typically occur automatically.

However, those with conventional meters, defective smart meters, or accounts that rely on estimated readings may still need to submit a manual reading. Nielsen cautioned that relying on an estimate can create difficulties, particularly if a household has consumed less energy than typical before July. He warns that if your supplier does not have an up-to-date reading, they may estimate how much energy you used before the price change and how much came after it.

That estimate might be reasonable, but it is still a guess. The risk is that some of your cheaper pre-July usage could be pushed into the more expensive period. Even if the difference is not huge for every household, nobody wants to pay more than they should because of an avoidable estimate.

He continues by saying that a photo is useful because it gives you proof; make sure the numbers are visible, and if your phone records the date automatically, even better. Keep it until your next bill has arrived and you are happy the reading has been used properly. Who needs to submit a meter reading before July 1?

The advice is most critical for households without a smart meter, those with a smart meter that isn t transmitting readings correctly, or those who have previously received estimated bills. It equally applies to those who have recently relocated, switched supplier, amended their direct debit, or experienced a period where bills appeared incorrect. Nielsen says that if your bills regularly say estimated, you should not wait until the next statement lands. Take control of the reading yourself.

Estimated bills can catch people out because they often do not notice until weeks later. By then, it is harder to remember what your usage looked like at the time. He goes on to emphasize that this is particularly important for households that have made an effort to cut usage in June.

If you have been using less heating, drying clothes outside, cooking differently, or trying to keep costs low, you want that lower usage recorded accurately before the higher rates begin. How should you take a meter reading correctly? Households need to record readings for both gas and electricity, unless their property only uses electricity. For a standard meter, note down the numbers from left to right, disregarding any red numbers or digits following a decimal point.

For digital meters, press the display button until the reading shows. For prepayment meters, the procedure can differ, so households should consult the supplier s instructions. Nielsen advises not to just scribble the number on a piece of paper and lose it. Take a photo, submit the reading through your supplier s app or website, and keep a note of the confirmation if you get one.

If you cannot access your meter safely, do not put yourself at risk. In addition, households should consider setting a reminder to take the reading on June 30 or earlier. Some suppliers allow you to submit readings retroactively, but it is easier to do it on time. Taking a few minutes now can save potential headaches and extra charges later.

The energy price cap changes are a regular occurrence, but each time it happens, consumers can protect themselves by being proactive. With energy costs remaining a concern for many, any step that ensures accurate billing is worth taking. Nielsen s advice aligns with broader consumer protection recommendations. By submitting a reading, households can avoid disputes and ensure they are not paying for energy they did not use at a higher rate.

The process is simple and quick, and the benefits are clear. For those with smart meters that are working correctly, the reading is taken automatically, but it is still wise to check that the meter is transmitting properly. If the smart meter display shows an error or no reading, contacting the supplier promptly is essential. Ultimately, the key takeaway is that a small action before July 1 can prevent a larger problem down the line.

As the cost of living continues to affect budgets, every penny counts. Taking a meter reading and photograph is a free and effective way to keep energy bills accurate





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Energy Price Cap Meter Reading Martin Lewis July 1 Billing Accuracy

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