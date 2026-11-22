A Romanian national jailed for cannabis dealing wins the right to stay in the UK after an immigration judge rules deportation would disproportionately interfere with his family life under human rights law.

Senior immigration judges in London have ruled that Romanian national Bogdan Mandita has the right to remain in the United Kingdom, overturning a deportation order issued by the Home Office. The decision concludes a legal battle sparked by Mandita's conviction for possessing nearly £100,000 worth of cannabis, with the court finding that removing him would disproportionately interfere with his right to family life.

The Cannabis Conviction And Initial Deportation

Bogdan Mandita, age 40, was intercepted by police during a road stop in 2023 while in possession of 14 large bags of Class B cannabis. The sentencing judge at the time determined that the stash was worth up to £98,000 and suggested that the sheer volume of the drugs indicated Mandita played a significant role within a broader criminal network.

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Following his conviction for dealing cannabis in May 2023, Mandita was sentenced to seven months in jail. Just three days after his sentencing, the authorities issued a formal deportation order against him, categorizing him as a foreign criminal due to the severity of the offense and the implied value of the drugs seized.

Human Rights Grounds And Family Life Claims

Mandita challenged the deportation on human rights grounds, citing his status as a father and husband within the UK. He had arrived in the country from Romania prior to being granted a five-year leave to remain in September 2019 under the EU Settlement Scheme, establishing a long-term residency history.

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The core of his legal defense relied on Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), which protects the right to respect for private and family life. Mandita argued that deporting him would cause unjustified harm to his wife and two children who reside in the UK, and that the state failed to demonstrate that his removal was strictly necessary in a democratic society.

First Tier Tribunal Assessment Of Harm

The First Tier Immigration Tribunal initially struck down the deportation order, accepting Mandita's argument that his crime did not cause sufficient harm to outweigh his family rights. The lower court judge concluded that Mandita had not been convicted of an offense that caused serious societal harm, thereby failing to meet the strict definition of a foreign criminal under immigration rules.

The lower court distinguished between Class A and Class B substances, noting that while dealing in Class A drugs causes recognized societal harm, dealing in Class B drugs like cannabis did not meet that specific threshold for immediate deportation under the relevant guidelines.

Upper Tribunal Upholds Stay In The UK

The Home Office appealed the lower court's decision, but Upper Tribunal Judge Therese Kamara upheld the ruling in favor of Mandita. Although Judge Kamara noted that the lower court's assessment regarding Class B drugs might have been arguably incorrect, she emphasized that the burden of proof lies with the respondent to show actual harm caused by the appellant's offending.

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She wrote that this burden was not discharged, as no link had been established between Mandita's offense and any direct harm to an individual. Furthermore, Judge Kamara determined that while Mandita owns a flat in Romania that his family could theoretically move into, relocating there would still constitute a disproportionate interference with his family life.

Controversy Over Similar Human Rights Rulings

This ruling adds to a series of controversial decisions by immigration tribunals regarding the application of human rights law in criminal cases. In a separate recent case involving Swedish national Eid Ajam, a burglar stole vehicles worth £100,000 and was jailed for two years and 11 months, yet he was also spared deportation.

The tribunal in Ajam's case accepted arguments that his attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), combined with a lack of Swedish language skills and no family support in Sweden, would make resettlement unduly difficult. Despite these contrasting cases involving different crimes, both Mandita and Ajam have successfully utilized Article 8 protections to remain in the UK.