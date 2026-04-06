UK Immigration Judges Embrace AI to Speed Up Rulings, Sparking Debate

Immigration judges in the UK are using AI tools, including Microsoft's Copilot, to help draft rulings and manage the massive backlog of immigration appeals. While designed to improve efficiency, concerns are being raised about the potential impact on accuracy and the role of human judgment in the legal process.

Immigration judges in the UK are increasingly utilizing artificial intelligence tools to assist in their decision-making processes, sparking debate about the role of AI in the justice system . The use of AI, particularly Microsoft's Copilot, is intended to help judges draft rulings, prepare for hearings, and streamline the handling of a massive backlog of immigration appeals.

This move comes as the British justice system grapples with record numbers of immigration cases, significantly delaying the processing of asylum applications and the deportation of illegal migrants. The rising number of appeals, nearly doubling in the past year to over 104,400, has placed a strain on resources, with asylum seekers often remaining in taxpayer-funded accommodation, including hotels, while their cases are pending. This development reflects a broader trend within the government to explore the potential of AI to improve efficiency across the justice system, mirroring similar initiatives in other areas, such as the use of AI to assess the risk of releasing criminals. This is a crucial topic as it impacts the whole society. \Judges are now being trained to use a restricted version of Microsoft's AI Copilot to prepare for hearings and to draft preliminary judgments, including case outlines, bundle summaries, and decision templates. These tools aim to create a timeline of events, summarize evidence from both sides, and identify disputed issues. Training materials provided to judges encourage the use of AI to generate a 'case outline' which is an overview of the parties' evidence, and a 'bundle summary', which creates a timeline of events and outlines each side's case. Furthermore, the AI can assist in producing a list of the disputed issues and generating a 'decision template'. According to Lord Justice Dingemans, the senior president of tribunals, AI can also be used to create summaries of findings on key issues such as anonymity, case background, witness statements, and arguments. He stated that using AI could mean that judges are 'completely on top of the issues' during hearings. While judges are still ultimately responsible for the judgments, and are prohibited from using AI for the crucial analysis of evidence and arguments, they are now permitted to have their decisions reviewed by a chatbot. The chatbot's role is to compare the judge's decision against the evidence presented and identify any omissions. This dual approach raises questions about the extent to which AI is truly an assistant tool versus a contributor in the decision-making process. The goal is to provide a more efficient system for the benefit of all citizens. \The introduction of AI into the immigration court system has led to concerns about accuracy and the potential for errors. One immigration barrister, Chowdhury Rahman, was accused of using AI and providing fictitious or irrelevant cases, highlighting the risk of unchecked reliance on AI-generated information. He was found to have used AI for legal research but failed to adequately verify the accuracy of the information provided, underscoring the necessity of human oversight when integrating AI in this setting. The HM Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS) maintains that AI will not be used in the analysis of evidence or arguments but welcomes the use of AI to support efficiency in the courts. HMCTS emphasized that AI cannot replace the pivotal judgment and responsibilities required to make decisions on cases. The stated aim is that the technology will assist in legal work and administrative tasks. The current framework involves using chatbots to convert judges' audio into text, with the judge ultimately responsible for reviewing the generated transcripts before their release. The focus remains on maintaining the independence and the integrity of the judiciary, while attempting to address the massive backlog in immigration cases. The key is to be efficient without compromising on the accuracy and credibility of justice





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