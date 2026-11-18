Office for National Statistics data reveals UK CPI inflation accelerated to 3.6 per cent in October, driven by fuel, tobacco, and energy price cap hikes.

UK inflation accelerated to a twelve-month high of 3.6 per cent in October, the Office for National Statistics reported this week. This increase from 3.5 per cent in September marks the fourth consecutive monthly rise, pushing prices further away from the central bank's target. The acceleration was primarily driven by rising costs in household energy, motor fuels, and changes to tobacco duties.

The Consumer Prices Index data confirms that the cost of living continues to climb for British households despite earlier hopes that the worst of the crisis had passed. While the current rate is significantly lower than the 25 per cent peak recorded during the Winter of Discontent era in 1978, economists warn that pressures remain entrenched. The rise indicates that inflation is not yet tamed, with experts forecasting it could reach a peak of around 5 per cent next year.

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Energy Bills Set To Soar In January

Household energy costs are projected to increase by 26 per cent to £2,166 per year on January 1, according to forecasts from Cornwall Insight. This jump represents an additional £443 over the previous price cap period of £1,723. The surge brings average annual bills to their highest level since January 2023, driven largely by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and broader supply concerns.

Ofgem is scheduled to announce the official quarterly price cap level for January to March on November 25. Although wholesale energy prices have recently decreased due to hopes of a conflict resolution, the reduction occurred too late to prevent the upcoming January hike. Experts noted that a further small rise in April is possible, though market volatility means forecasts may change before the February announcement.

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Fuel Prices Hit Historic Highs

The latest data showed that diesel prices rose by 7 pence per litre in October to an average of 199.5 pence per litre. This marks the highest price recorded since ONS tracking began in 1996. Petrol prices also increased, rising by 5.2 pence per litre to close out the month. These increases are directly linked to disrupted global oil supplies caused by ongoing hostilities in Ukraine and renewed conflicts in the Middle East.

Annual inflation for motor fuels remains steep, with petrol costs 29.7 per cent higher year-on-year and diesel prices up by 39.5 per cent. However, prices did ease slightly in November following the US midterm elections, which may influence the final calculation for November's inflation rate. The volatility in fuel markets continues to be a primary driver of the broader cost-of-living crisis faced by consumers.

Food Inflation Slows But Specific Items Rise

While overall food and non-alcoholic drink prices rose by 0.9 per cent in the year to October, down from 1.3 per cent in September, specific categories saw sharp increases. Fresh and chilled fish prices surged by 13.2 per cent, making them the fastest-rising food item. Mineral or spring water followed with a 9.8 per cent increase, while pasta and couscous rose by 7.5 per cent.

Thirty out of forty-nine food categories experienced price growth last month. Other notable increases included preserved fish at 5.2 per cent, tea at 4.7 per cent, and fresh vegetables at 4.4 per cent. Breakfast cereals, frozen vegetables, and crisps all saw rises between 3.6 and 4.3 per cent. These trends indicate that while broad food inflation is cooling, essential grocery items remain under significant upward pressure.