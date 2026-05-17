The Royal Air Force (RAF) has successfully deployed an advanced missile system to counter the threat of Russian and Iranian Shahed drones in the Gulf region, especially in the Strait of Hormuz. This breakthrough system, Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS), significantly reduces the cost of intercepting these drones. As a result, RAF Typhoons will defend UK commercial shipping in the region against drone attacks.

A breakthrough RAF guidance system has slashed the cost of intercepting Russian and Iran ian drones by 90 percent. Previously, Western air forces and Middle Eastern allies have depleted their stocks of expensive air defense missiles to take out primitive Shahed drones.

The issue proved pivotal in the recent US-Iran conflict when Gulf states ran out of Patriot missile systems provided by the United States. The RAF was also forced to use high-end air-to-air missiles to take out Iranian warheads targeting UK bases and Gulf allies. Now, in a major boost for UK security, the RAF has solved the problem by attaching laser targeting designators to Vietnam-era dumb rockets.

The gadgets, called the Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS), allow the Hydra 70 unguided rockets to seek and destroy Shaheds – saving Patriots for more sophisticated threats. The timing is critical as Britain is to lead a multinational force to secure the Strait of Hormuz after any US-Iran peace deal. RAF Typhoons will be deployed to protect commercial shipping from drones. Ukrainian officials in Kyiv study a Geran, a Russian copy of the Shahed drone.

Shahed drones are primitive yet highly effective, particularly when launched in swarms to overwhelm defense systems. RAF Typhoons are expected to patrol the Strait of Hormuz in the aftermath of any lasting peace deal between the United States and Iran. Last night, the RAF’s Deputy Director Operations, Air Commodore Donal McGurk said, 'We welcome the speed of development and meticulous testing behind the deployment of these missiles for use on our Typhoons.

They are a valuable addition to the air defense package we are already employing with agility across the Middle East.

' While Minister for Defence Readiness Luke Pollard added, 'Our Typhoon fleet is the backbone of UK and NATO air defense, with the RAF protecting Europe’s eastern flank from Russian drone incursions and defending our partners across the Middle East. ' Pursuant to a breakdown in decision-making, Britain did not send a Royal Navy warship to the conflict zone, and the attack on the RAF’s base on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus by Iranian proxies proved embarrassing for Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Incipiently, HMS Dragon was hurried to the warzone to a chorus of mockery from US President Donald Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth over her late arrival. Air chiefs hope the breakthrough combination of decades-old rocket and laser targeting designators will prove effective on other platforms besides Typhoon. The RAF is also working with defense companies to develop uncrewed systems to perform the same task.

In trials, the Malloy T-150, an electric-powered copter designed for carrying heavy loads to and from the battlefield, proved capable of firing Hydra 70s. The economic imbalance of attack versus defense has perplexed Western air planners. They hope APKWS proves the answer to their problems. The exact costs are commercially sensitive, but we can say these are a fraction of the cost of alternative air-to-air missiles which are better used against cruise missiles or more challenging targets.

This also increases the number of missiles each Typhoon can carry, significantly enhancing how many targets a single aircraft can engage





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RAF Shahed Drones Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) Typhoons Strait Of Hormuz Britain NATO Iran Russian US-Iran Conflict UK-Led Multinational Force Typhoons Deployed To Protect Commercial Shippi Shahed Drone Costs UK-Russia Military Relations Alternative Air-To-Air Missiles Cruise Missiles

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