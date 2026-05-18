UK Investigation Into Missing Toddler Ben Needham Closed, Returned to Greek Authorities

The UK investigation into the disappearance of British toddler Ben Needham has been closed and handed back to the Greek authorities due to time and resource constraints. Ms. Needham has been searching for her son for more than 30 years, facing numerous setbacks along the way.

The mother of missing toddler Ben Needham has been hit with further heartbreak after the UK investigation into her son's disappearance was closed. Ben was last seen on the Greek island of Kos, leaving with his grandmother on July 24, 1991, while his mother, Kerry Needham, worked at a nearby hotel.

For nearly 35 years, the family has searched for answers, with numerous false hopes and false DNA matchings along the way. The closure of the UK investigation comes with a potential meeting with the Greek public prosecutor and plans to follow-up with witnesses, all of which will be abandoned. The decision to hand responsibility back to the Greek police has been described as 'devastating' by Ben's mother





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Unsolved Cases Ben Needham Missing Unsolved Case UK Investigation Closure Greek Authorities Time And Resources Interview With Detective Superintendent Matt F Search At The Kos Farmhouse Yellow Toy Car With Decomposed Blood Found Investigation Last Week Ben Needham And Madeleine Mccann Cases Compare Difference In Investigative Support And Resour

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