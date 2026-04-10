UK Issues Urgent Recall for Stretchy Toys Over Asbestos Contamination Fears

Three popular stretchy toys sold in the UK, including the HGL Stretchy Sand Monster Truck, Scrunchems Stretchies Sleepy Dino Toy, and HGL Stretchy Sand Pig, have been urgently recalled due to potential asbestos contamination in their sand filling. Parents are urged to dispose of the toys safely, following specific guidelines provided by the Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS). The distributor, One For Fun Limited, confirmed trace contamination and has discontinued the use of sand in its products.

Urgent recalls have been issued for three stretchy toys sold in the United Kingdom due to concerns about potential asbestos contamination. The Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) announced the recall on Thursday, impacting the HGL Stretchy Sand Monster Truck, Scrunchems Stretchies Sleepy Dino Toy, and HGL Stretchy Sand Pig.

The primary concern stems from the sand used to fill these toys, which could pose a health risk if contaminated with even a small quantity of asbestos, a known carcinogen. The company that distributes the toys, One For Fun Limited, confirmed through an internal investigation that the three products contained trace levels of the banned substance. Asbestos exposure, even at low levels, can lead to serious health issues, including mesothelioma, a particularly aggressive cancer affecting the lining of the lungs and other organs. The OPSS has issued a clear warning emphasizing the need for immediate action to ensure the safety of children and prevent potential exposure.\Parents are strongly advised to dispose of these sensory toys, which are specifically designed to provide tactile stimulation, in a safe and responsible manner. Detailed instructions for disposal have been provided by the OPSS. If the toy is undamaged, the recommended procedure involves placing it in a heavy-duty plastic bag, securely sealing it with double tape, clearly labeling it, and storing it in a safe location inaccessible to children. However, if the toy is damaged and the sand filling is accessible, extra precautions must be taken. Users are urged to wear gloves and a mask when cleaning any area where the sand has been used. This includes thoroughly cleaning the affected surfaces. Subsequently, the sand, gloves, mask, and cleaning cloths should also be double-bagged for safe disposal. The OPSS advises keeping children and other individuals away from the area until it has been completely cleaned. The products can be disposed of as general household waste or returned to a specific store as directed by the retailer. All three recalled products are confirmed to have been manufactured in China, adding another layer of international concern to the situation.\David Mordecai, CEO of One For Fun Limited, addressed the recall, acknowledging global reports about asbestos contamination in sand used in consumer products. He emphasized the company's proactive approach, stating that they immediately initiated independent testing across their range of sand-filled items as a precautionary measure. Mordecai highlighted that while current safety standards (EN71) do not mandate asbestos testing, their internal investigations revealed trace contamination in the three affected products. The company has taken swift action, withdrawing these products from the market and discontinuing the use of sand as a filler in all current and future products. This commitment to product safety underscores their dedication to maintaining the highest safety standards and their ongoing monitoring and review of materials and processes. The company acknowledges the seriousness of the situation and is taking every step necessary to protect consumers. The Daily Mail has reached out to Amazon for comment on the recall. The prompt response by One For Fun Limited demonstrates their concern for consumer safety and their willingness to prioritize the well-being of their customers above all else, in taking these products off the market. The company is actively working to ensure the safety of their products and prevent future incidents





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Stretchy Toys Recalled Due to Asbestos Contamination RiskThree stretchy toys, the HGL Stretchy Sand Monster Truck, Scrunchems Stretchies Sleepy Dino Toy, and HGL Stretchy Sand Pig, have been recalled by the Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) due to potential asbestos contamination in the sand filling. The toys, originating from China and distributed by One For Fun Limited, pose a health risk. Owners are instructed to immediately stop using the toys, store them securely, and follow specific disposal instructions based on the toy's condition.

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Stretchy Toys Recalled Over Asbestos FearsThree stretchy toys, the HGL Stretchy Sand Monster Truck, Scrunchems Stretchies Sleepy Dino Toy and HGL Stretchy Sand Pig, have been recalled due to potential asbestos contamination in the sand filling. The Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) issued the recall, warning of a 'risk to health'. Owners are advised to stop use immediately, follow specific disposal instructions, and keep the toys out of reach of children. The toys are from China and distributed by One For Fun Limited.

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