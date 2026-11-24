ONS data reveals a sharp decline in UK job mobility, causing workers to miss significant wage growth and stalling hiring for younger demographics amid rising business costs.

The rate at which British employees are changing employers has dropped significantly, with approximately one million fewer workers switching roles since 2022 compared to the peak of the post-pandemic labor market. This stagnation in mobility means that many employees are retaining their current positions but are simultaneously foregoing substantial salary increases that typically accompany a new job. According to the Office for National Statistics, just over two million individuals made a career move during the first nine months of this year, a figure that represents a steep decline from the previous era of high turnover.

Great Resignation Reversal and Wage Losses

The current labor landscape stands in stark contrast to the period immediately following the pandemic lockdowns, which triggered a wave of career changes famously dubbed the Great Resignation. Data indicates that the number of people changing jobs in the first nine months of this year is nearly one million lower than it was over the same period four years ago. This dramatic shift has financial consequences for workers, as staying in a single role often results in lower annual earnings compared to what could be achieved by changing employers more frequently.

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Research conducted by the hiring platform Employment Hero and reported by Bloomberg News quantifies this financial penalty. The data suggests that typical workers aged 35 or older have missed out on an additional £13,100 per year by not changing employers more often. This loss underscores the economic benefit of job mobility, which has historically been a primary driver for wage growth and career advancement in the United Kingdom labor market.

Youth Hiring Slump and Policy Debates

The slowdown in job mobility is not evenly distributed across the workforce, with younger demographics experiencing the most severe impacts on hiring rates. Separate figures from the Office for National Statistics reveal that hiring for individuals under the age of 24 has slumped dramatically over a similar period. In February of this year, only 340,000 young workers were hired, a significant decrease from the more than half a million who were employed in May 2021.

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The Office for National Statistics analysis concluded that while these trends in hiring and employee retention are visible across all age groups, they are most pronounced among younger workers who have traditionally been the most mobile segment of the labor force. This lack of movement is prompting political debate, with pressure mounting on the Labour party to implement the findings of Alan Milburn's jobs review. Critics argue that addressing these structural rigidities is essential to restoring dynamism to the labor market.

Business Costs and Economic Outlook

Employers have attributed much of this slowdown in hiring and job switching to the financial burden imposed on businesses by government policies. Corporate leaders argue that higher operational costs are forcing companies to become more conservative in their recruitment strategies and less willing to facilitate employee transitions. This caution is reflected in broader economic indicators, with recent findings from S&P Global showing that private sector growth is slowing down as firms reduce their workforce.

Chris Williamson, an analyst at S&P Global, noted that companies continue to express serious concerns regarding rising costs and are consequently seeking ways to boost productivity rather than expand their staff. This environment of cost-cutting and efficiency-seeking further entrenches the status quo for workers, making it even more difficult for individuals to leverage the labor market for better compensation. The combination of reduced hiring, lower job mobility, and stagnant wages presents a complex challenge for policymakers and employers alike as the economy navigates this period of adjustment.