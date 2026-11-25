New UK government plans require retailers to hold a three-year police licence to sell knives. This move targets rogue sellers to reduce knife crime, following the tragic death of Ronan Kanda and previous legislative efforts.

The UK government has unveiled new proposals requiring all retailers to obtain a police licence to sell any type of knife. This regulatory measure applies to physical stores, online platforms, markets, and private sellers dealing in bladed articles. The initiative aims to eradicate the unregulated grey market that facilitates the sale of dangerous weapons to minors and criminals.

Licensing Requirements and Enforcement

The proposed three-year licence will be mandatory for anyone selling bladed items, including butter knives and kitchen utensils. Authorities will revoke licences from sellers who violate the established rules. The Home Office describes this scheme as a global first, adopting a blanket approach rather than targeting only specific weapon types. Enforcement will mirror the registration process used for firearms. Applicants face refusal based on criminal records, with mandatory background checks and premises inspections. A full-cost recovery fee will be charged, though the specific amount remains undetermined. Police chiefs recommend harsher sanctions for unregistered sellers than for street possession, which carries a four-year prison term.

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Political Context and Legislative History

Labour introduced Ronan's Law to ban ninja swords after the 2022 death of Ronan Kanda in Wolverhampton. Two attackers, Prabjeet Veadhesa and Sukhman Shergill, were jailed for life in 2023. Ronan was not the intended target and died just yards from his home. Mr Justice Choudhury condemned the act as a cowardly attack. The new licensing scheme complements the Crime and Policing Act 2026, which strengthens age verification for online sellers. The government aims to reduce knife crime by half within a decade. This strategy follows previous restrictions on specific blades to tighten control over dangerous items.

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Stakeholder Positions and Family Advocacy

Pooja Kanda OBE, Ronan's mother, supports the licensing proposal as a necessary evolution of Ronan's Law. She serves on the government's Coalition to Tackle Knife Crime. Kanda emphasized that sellers must take responsibility for where weapons end up. She welcomed the commitment to licensing but vowed to ensure proper checks and accountability. Her advocacy successfully changed laws regarding ninja swords. She continues to fight for the protection of future generations. The government is also considering exemptions for heritage collections and crafts.

Statistical Data and Future Implementation

Police recorded 48,615 knife offences in England and Wales for the year to June 2026. This represents a six percent decrease from the previous year. Policing and Crime Minister Sarah Jones stressed the need for sellers to ensure safe sales. She stated that the licensing system will raise standards and hold merchants accountable. The plan includes new licences for importing blades. A dual import and seller certificate is under exploration. These measures seek to prevent dangerous weapons from reaching children and criminals. The scheme marks a significant step toward halving knife crime within the next ten years.