UK Law: Do People Have to Tell the DVLA About Health Conditions While Driving

Millions of people in the UK drive with a known health condition. But when is it legally acceptable not to tell the DVLA about it - and at what point should you let them know you have one? The DVLA, also known as the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency, manage driver and vehicle registration and licensing in Great Britain. It also collects and enforces vehicle tax across the UK. Anyone getting behind a wheel must tell DVLA if you have a driving licence and you develop a medical condition or disability that is notifiable. You will also need to tell them if you have a condition or disability that has got worse since you got your licence. If you do not tell DVLA about a condition that might affect your ability to drive safely, you could be fined up to ¡2000. You could also be prosecuted if you have an accident. Notifiable conditions are anything that could affect your ability to drive safely. They can include sleep apnoea, syncope, heart conditions, epilepsy and strokes. Medical conditions you may need to tell the DVLA about - full list You may not need to report your condition. But in some cases, it could be severe enough that you need to tell them. For example, GOV.UK notes that you must tell DVLA if you are diagnosed with anxiety and it affects your ability to drive safely. However, if your driving is not affected by anxiety, you do not need to tell DVLA. You can find the full list of health conditions which may affect your driving via the official GOV.UK A to Z list. If you have a condition, whether listed or not, and are unsure whether to declare it, contact the DVLA. If you tell DVLA about a medical condition, your application may take 6 weeks. It could take longer if it needs to be referred to a doctor.

Millions of people in the UK drive with a known health condition. But when is it legally acceptable not to tell the DVLA about it - and at what point should you let them know you have one?

The DVLA, also known as the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency, manage driver and vehicle registration and licensing in Great Britain. It also collects and enforces vehicle tax across the UK. On the official GOV. UK website, it notes that anyone getting behind a wheel must tell DVLA if you have a driving licence and you develop a medical condition or disability that is notifiable.

You will also need to tell them if you have a condition or disability that has got worse since you got your licence. It is warned: You could be fined up to ¡2000 if you do not tell DVLA about a condition that might affect your ability to drive safely. You could also be prosecuted if you have an accident. Notifiable conditions are anything that could affect your ability to drive safely.

They can include sleep apnoea, syncope, heart conditions, epilepsy and strokes. Medical conditions you may need to tell the DVLA about - full list You may not need to report your condition. But in some cases, it could be severe enough that you need to tell them.

For example, if you are diagnosed with anxiety and it affects your ability to drive safely, you must tell DVLA. However, if your driving is not affected by anxiety, you do not need to tell DVLA. Assess your driving ability, ask your doctor if you're unsure





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UK DVLA Health Conditions Driving Licence Medical Condition Disability Road Safety Regulations

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