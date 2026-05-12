UK Markets Plunge as Labour Party Leadership Crisis Deepens

British borrowing costs hit 28-year highs and the Pound weakens as internal Labour Party warfare over Keir Starmer's leadership sparks fears of fiscal instability.

The United Kingdom financial markets were brutally pummelled in a sudden surge of volatility as political instability within the Labour Party threatened to sweep away the leadership of Keir Starmer .

Borrowing costs for the UK government surged to 28-year highs, signaling a profound loss of confidence among international traders who fear a sudden lurch toward left-wing economic policies. The yields on 30-year government bonds, known as gilts, jumped to 5.807 percent in morning trading, a level not witnessed since 1998. This spike was accompanied by a rise in 10-year gilts, which climbed back above the 5 percent threshold, increasing by 10 basis points to reach 5.11 percent.

The Pound sterling similarly weakened, falling 0.6 percent to 1.35 US dollars and dipping against the euro. Meanwhile, the blue-chip FTSE 100 index suffered a sharp drop, shedding more than 1 percent and settling significantly lower. While external factors such as the turmoil surrounding the Iran war played a role, the UK was hit far harder than its global peers, indicating that the primary catalyst was domestic political chaos.

The current crisis marks a dramatic reversal for a government that came to power promising a new era of stability and professionalism. Instead, a fierce internal civil war has erupted as the grip of the Prime Minister falters in the wake of local election results. The party is now split into warring factions wrestling over the timetable for appointing a successor.

Supporters of the Blairite wing, specifically those backing Wes Streeting, argue that a quick leadership contest is the only way to ensure a decisive victory and restore market confidence. On the other hand, the left wing of the party is strategically pushing to keep Sir Keir in place until September. This delay is intended to create an opening for the Mayor of Manchester, Andy Burnham, to return to Parliament as an MP and enter the leadership race.

Allies of Burnham have been vocal, stating they will not accept another leader based solely in London, reflecting a deeper struggle for the party's future soul. There are even dark warnings from the left that they would seek to oust Streeting even if he were to successfully secure the premiership. Adding fuel to the market fire is the emergence of a coordinated effort among Labour lawmakers to dismantle the existing fiscal framework.

The Tribune group, which comprises over 100 MPs, has chosen this moment of extreme volatility to call for less caution regarding fiscal policy. Louise Haigh, who leads the group, has argued that the current fiscal rules are too restrictive and overly cautious, demanding instead that the government implement substantial tax increases on wealth to fund public services. This shift has terrified investors who viewed the Starmer-Reeves partnership as a bulwark of fiscal rectitude.

Nigel Green of the deVere Group noted that gilts are essentially pricing in the exit of the current Prime Minister, as the market doubts whether the established rules to control debt can be maintained under intense political pressure. Chris Beauchamp of IG echoed these concerns, suggesting that a new leader from the left would likely open the floodgates for massive public spending to counteract the rise of the Reform party and secure embattled seats.

This perceived abandonment of economic discipline threatens to destroy the UK's reputation as a safe investment destination, as the promise of stability is replaced by the threat of unpredictable spending sprees





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