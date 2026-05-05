UK migrant crossings poised to pass 200,000 as deaths rise and £1.3bn spent on French patrols

The total number of migrants crossing the English Channel to reach the UK is expected to exceed 200,000, with two recent deaths highlighting the dangers of the journey. The UK has spent over £1.3 billion on French patrols to combat the issue.

The number of migrants arriving in the United Kingdom via the English Channel is nearing a significant milestone, poised to exceed 200,000 individuals since the beginning of the ongoing crisis.

Projections indicate this grim threshold will be surpassed on Monday, following Sunday's arrivals of over 400 migrants, bringing the cumulative total to 199,828. These figures, documented by the Home Office since the first recorded crossing on January 31, 2018, represent a population comparable to that of a city like Norwich. Sunday saw 422 individuals arrive in six small boats, intercepted by the UK Border Force and brought to Dover. Prior to that, Saturday recorded 325 crossings and Friday 55.

The UK Border Force vessel Defender was actively operating in the Channel on Monday, bringing additional migrants ashore, further contributing to the escalating total. While official figures for Monday are pending, they are expected to push the overall count beyond the 200,000 mark, assuming continued crossings during high tide. The political response to this situation is sharply divided.

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp has strongly criticized the Labour government, alleging a 45% increase in crossings since the election and a lack of border control. He voiced concerns about a surge in young, male illegal immigrants and linked uncontrolled immigration to a rise in serious crimes, including murder, rape, and sexual assault.

Philp advocates for leaving the European Convention on Human Rights to facilitate the swift deportation of all illegal immigrants, a policy he claims would effectively halt the crossings. Conversely, Labour's decision to abandon the previous government's Rwanda asylum deal, intended to deter crossings and save lives, has drawn criticism.

Tragically, two migrants, a 16-year-old girl and a woman in her 20s, perished on Sunday while attempting the perilous journey across the Channel, their dinghy's engine catching fire and leading to a fatal panic. The International Organisation for Migration estimates that 288 deaths have been associated with Channel crossings since 2018, including 148 drownings. Financial commitments to address the crisis are substantial and controversial.

Last month, Labour committed to providing up to £660 million to France for small boat patrols, bringing the total expenditure since the crisis began to over £1.3 billion. This includes a 'core package' of £500 million over three years to fund French anti-migrant operations and an additional £160 million for new tactics, such as intercepting dinghies already at sea. A previous three-year deal with France, costing £500 million, resulted in over 84,000 migrants reaching Britain.

The UK has provided France with a total of £658 million in security payments since 2018. Last year saw 41,472 migrants arrive in Britain, the second-highest annual total on record. Notably, more migrants have arrived under the current Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, than under any other leader, with 71,932 arrivals surpassing the previous high of 65,800 under Boris Johnson.

Furthermore, a scheme offering failed asylum seeker families up to £40,000 to voluntarily return home has been launched, with the Home Secretary refusing to disclose the number of families who have accepted the offer, sparking accusations of secrecy from the Conservative party





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Migrants Channel Crossings UK France Immigration Asylum Deaths Border Force Labour Conservative Rwanda Deal

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Beefeater and Brewers Fayre Restaurants to Close Across the UKWhitbread will close around 200 Beefeater and Brewers Fayre restaurants located within Premier Inns across the UK and Ireland, impacting 30,000 jobs. The company plans to replace them with integrated food and beverage options preferred by hotel guests and add more hotel rooms.

Read more »

Pedri breaks Barcelona record previously held by Lionel Messi after reaching notable milestonePedri has become the youngest player in Barcelona history to reach 200 starts, surpassing the record previously held by Lionel Messi.

Read more »

Bordeaux-Begles 38-26 Bath: Premiership champions beaten in Champions Cup semi-final by French favouritesBath narrowly missed out on the Champions Cup final after a star-studded Bordeaux side beat the English champions 38-26; Dragons also fell at the last Challenge Cup hurdle with a loss to Montpellier

Read more »

From 'No Irish Need Apply' to Integration: A New Exhibition Charts Irish Emigration to EnglandA new exhibition at Dublin's EPIC museum explores the history of Irish emigration to England over the past 200 years, revealing a story of economic hardship, discrimination, and eventual integration. Research shows that Irish immigrants were historically significantly poorer than their English counterparts, but this has changed in recent decades.

Read more »

Two Migrants Die as Boat Runs Aground off French CoastA teenage girl and a woman died after a boat carrying over 80 migrants ran aground near Neufchatel-Hardelot, France, while attempting to cross the English Channel to reach Britain. The incident highlights the ongoing dangers faced by migrants attempting the perilous journey.

Read more »

Tech3 calls up surprise replacement for Maverick Vinales at French MotoGPPeter has worked for Crash.net for almost 20-years, helping set up the website’s two-wheel coverage during the gap year of an Automotive (Mechanical) Engineering degree, then re-joining the company following the completion of his studies.

Read more »