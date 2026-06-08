UK Ministers Draft Plans to Advise Against Smartphones for Children Under Secondary School Age

UK government plans to warn parents against giving smartphones to children before secondary school, as part of a review into screen use for under-16s. The review, co-chaired by the Children's Commissioner, will produce guidelines on healthy screen use and consider restricting smartphones to adults. Former minister Jess Phillips warns the devices give paedophiles direct access to children.

In a move that could reshape the digital landscape for children, UK ministers are drafting plans to advise parents against giving their children smartphones until they reach secondary school age.

The initiative, part of a broader consultation on screen use among under-16s, aims to establish official guidance on the appropriate age for children to own internet-enabled devices. The review, co-chaired by Children's Commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza, is expected to produce comprehensive guidelines on healthy screen use for children aged five to 16.

Dame Rachel has previously expressed strong views on the matter, stating that pre-secondary age children are 'too young' to be using such devices, which expose them to risks ranging from inappropriate content to online predators. Former safeguarding minister Jess Phillips, who resigned partly over the government's failure to protect children online, has been a vocal advocate for stricter measures.

She described the notion that giving a child a smartphone enhances their safety as 'the greatest lie ever peddled by the technology companies.

' In a recent interview with Times Radio, Phillips elaborated on the dangers, asserting that under current regulations, providing a smartphone to a child effectively offers paedophiles direct access to minors. She called for smartphones to be restricted to adults and highlighted that technology firms already possess the capability to prevent the creation and sharing of naked images of children through nudity filters built into existing devices.

The review will not only focus on smartphones but also address broader screen use, including the role of screens in schools. Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson acknowledged the benefits of technology, saying it would be wrong to 'turn back the clock and return to a world of pens and paper.

' However, she emphasised that parents need assistance to 'navigate challenges previous generations never faced. ' The guidelines are expected to mirror similar recommendations for younger children, such as those suggesting that under-fives should spend no more than an hour per day on screens.

Meanwhile, ministers are also preparing to crack down on technologies that enable children to share intimate images of themselves or others. This comes amid growing concern over the proliferation of explicit content and the potential for exploitation. Dame Rachel noted that while young people gain huge benefits from technology, they find it hard to put their devices down.

She stressed that both children and adults want clear, trustworthy information and guidance on screen use, alongside decisive action to remove harmful content and features. The consultation is set to gather input from parents, educators, child psychologists, and technology experts to shape policies that balance the advantages of digital connectivity with the imperative to safeguard children's wellbeing





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