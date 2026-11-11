UK Ministers Face Criticism Over Slow Grooming Gang Data Roll‑out

UK ministers are slow to act on a report calling for mandatory ethnicity data to tackle grooming gangs, with critics demanding faster implementation of recommendations.

The United Kingdom government has been accused of dragging its feet on implementing recommendations from a 2022 report that demanded improved data collection and legal reforms to combat grooming gangs. Baroness Louise Casey, the report's author, warned that 18 months after her findings were accepted, progress was insufficient and that key data on offender ethnicity remained uncollected. The controversy has resurfaced after a BBC Radio Four interview revealed the frustrations of the report's author and several whistleblowers.

Report Urged Mandatory Ethnicity Data Collection

The audit, released in 2022, criticised the UK authorities for an "appalling lack of data on ethnicity" and alleged that overlooking Asian men in grooming gang cases had "dodged for years". It demanded police forces review all past grooming gang investigations and collect ethnicity and religion data automatically. The government accepted all 20 recommendations at the time of release, but Baroness Casey said little action has followed.

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Baroness Casey stated the police were required to re‑examine former cases and that the government would be expected to collect ethnicity data, yet no timetable was set. She expressed impatience, saying "the momentum has been good enough" was not felt. Critics argue that without reliable, comprehensive data, the government cannot understand how grooming gangs operate or whom they target.

Political Response and Opposition Criticism

Downing Street denied that it was dragging its heels, with the Prime Minister's spokesman asserting that police forces had been instructed to conduct reviews and that data collection would occur, though unspecified when. The statement also reiterated the government's stance that the recommendation to make sex with a child aged 13‑15 a statutory rape offence might be considered, but no definitive action was announced.

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Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp branded the government's response as "bad", noting that a decade after the Rotherham scandal, victims remained unprotected. He also accused the Labour Party of unwillingness to collect necessary ethnicity data, a claim that highlighted the political divide on this issue.

Police whistle‑blower Maggie Oliver echoed Baroness Casey's concerns, calling the lack of progress a "shameful and continuing failure by successive governments to fulfil their most fundamental duty: to protect our children." Former police detective James "Maggie" Oliver criticised ministers for a dismissive attitude, emphasising that mandatory data collection is vital for understanding sexual abuse across all demographics, not just specific ethnic groups.

Legal Reform Ambivalence and Current Statutory Rape Laws

Baroness Casey was reassured by Justice Secretary Alex Norris that the government would act on making sexual activity with a child under 16 an automatic rape offence. The current law only applies to children under 12, a fact she described as staggering. The government, however, declined to confirm whether it would legislate the change before the next parliamentary session.

While the policy debate continues, the report's core recommendation for comprehensive data collection remains unimplemented. Without such data, law‑makers and police cannot diagnose patterns or drive targeted interventions to prevent grooming gangs from exploiting vulnerable children. The upcoming legislative agenda will likely determine whether the UK moves beyond symbolic acceptance of the report's findings toward tangible protective measures.

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Implications for Victims and Policy Outlook

Failure to collect ethnicity and religion data hampers official analysis of grooming gang operations and limits accountability for authorities that have historically overlooked certain communities. Victims of grooming gangs in regions like Rotherham, Bradford, and Birmingham have expressed frustration that the reforms promised in 2022 have yet to materialise. The lack of timely policy implementation could undermine public confidence in the criminal justice system, particularly among communities already experiencing discrimination.

Policymakers face pressure to set a clear timetable for data collection and legal reform. The decision will shape the UK's approach to child protection and sexual abuse prevention for years to come. As the government debates whether to close the current statutory rape age gap, the broader legislative agenda regarding grooming gangs will likely grow in prominence within the forthcoming parliamentary cycle.