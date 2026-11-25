Ministers announce a new standalone stalking offence facing up to ten years in prison, removing the need for victims to prove fear or distress under revised UK law.

Ministers have committed to establishing a distinct criminal offence specifically for stalking within the legal frameworks of England and Wales. This legislative overhaul aims to impose a maximum penalty of ten years imprisonment for perpetrators, marking a significant shift in how the justice system addresses this persistent crime.

Uncoupling Stalking From Harassment Laws

The proposed legal changes will decouple stalking from the existing underlying offence of harassment, which has been the primary mechanism for prosecution since specific stalking laws were introduced in 2012. Currently, prosecutors must prove that the behavior caused fear or severe distress to the victim, a requirement that often places an undue burden on those seeking protection and justice. Under the new standalone offence, courts will no longer require victims to demonstrate that they suffered fear or distress to secure a conviction.

Also read No 10 stands by £300 energy bill pledge despite typical bills rising by almost £600

This structural change is designed to focus the legal inquiry on the actions of the perpetrator rather than the emotional impact on the victim. By removing the necessity to prove distress, the law aims to simplify the prosecution process and ensure that stalkers are held accountable regardless of whether the victim exhibits outward signs of fear. The government stated that these reforms will be legislated when parliamentary time allows, signaling a firm intent to update the legal statutes governing personal safety.

Strengthening Sentencing and Protective Measures

Alongside the creation of the new offence, the government has pledged to strengthen sentencing guidelines to ensure that stalkers face substantial jail terms of up to ten years. This increased maximum penalty reflects the serious nature of stalking and serves as a stronger deterrent for potential offenders. The Home Office confirmed that both the new offence and the enhanced sentencing powers will be formalized through legislation once sufficient time is available in the parliamentary schedule.

Advertisement

In the interim, the government announced that courts can begin issuing Stalking Protection Orders, commonly known as SPOs, immediately. These orders provide a critical layer of protection for victims, allowing courts to impose restrictions on stalkers even in cases where no criminal conviction has been reached. The immediate availability of SPOs ensures that victims can seek protection without waiting for the passage of new primary legislation.

Statistical Context and Advocacy Responses

The push for legal reform follows a comprehensive review commissioned last year by the Government and led by barrister Richard Wright. His report concluded that the current stalking offence requires redrawing in its ambit and scope to be more effective. The urgency of these reforms is underscored by recent data from the Crime Survey for England and Wales, which estimates that approximately 1.9 million people experienced stalking in the year leading to March. This figure represents 3.9 percent of the population aged 16 and over, an increase from the 1.4 million estimated in the previous year.

Long-term statistics published by the Office for National Statistics further highlight the prevalence of the crime, indicating that 17.4 percent of females and 8.8 percent of males aged 16 and over in England and Wales have experienced stalking in their lifetime. These figures provide a stark backdrop to the government's commitment to strengthening legal protections and ensuring that the justice system can better respond to such widespread victimization.

Impact on Victims and Future Legal Steps

The parents of Alice Ruggles, Clive Ruggles and Sue Hills, have publicly welcomed the government's response to the Wright review. Alice was murdered by her obsessed ex-partner in 2016 after enduring a relentless campaign of stalking, a tragedy that has become a focal point for advocacy regarding stalking laws. In a joint statement, the Ruggles family expressed that they are heartened by the government's endorsement of a single stalking offence that focuses on perpetrator behavior rather than victim impact.

Advertisement

Satvir Kaur, the Minister for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls, emphasized that stalking is a hideous crime that can dominate every aspect of a victim's life. She stated that these major reforms are intended to help authorities relentlessly pursue stalkers and keep victims safe. The minister assured that the updated legal framework will ensure offenders face the full force of the law, providing a more robust system for those living in fear of their pursuers.