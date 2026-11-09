UK Ministers Poised to Weaken EV Targets as Burnham Heads to COP Summit

The UK government is set to dilute mandatory electric vehicle sales targets, creating a divergence between domestic policy and international climate leadership efforts led by Andy Burnham.

The United Kingdom government is moving forward with plans to significantly reduce mandatory electric vehicle sales targets, a decision that coincides with London Mayor Andy Burnham's departure for an international climate conference. Ministers are currently finalizing moves to water down the rule requiring 80 percent of new car sales to be fully electric by 2030. This potential policy reversal comes as industry leaders have urgently requested regulatory relief, arguing that the current mandates are overly stringent and damaging to market stability.

Government Policy Shifts and Political Context

Mr. Burnham is set to travel to the COP summit in Turkey this week, representing the UK on the global stage while domestic policies appear to be taking a more cautious approach to decarbonization. The Prime Minister has recused himself from the decision-making process due to his wife's previous professional ties to the electric vehicle sector. Consequently, Mr. Burnham's de facto deputy, Louise Haigh, is scheduled to chair a Cabinet committee this week to address the issue directly. It remains uncertain whether a formal announcement regarding the revised targets will be made before Mr. Burnham departs for the international negotiations.

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The Mayor is navigating a complex political landscape by attempting to balance a more restrained domestic stance on Net Zero with a continued insistence that the UK remains a global leader in climate action. This duality creates a tension between immediate industrial concerns and long-term environmental commitments. The government's shift suggests a pragmatic response to economic pressures, even as it seeks to maintain credibility in international diplomatic forums.

The ZEV Mandate Mechanism and Industry Pushback

The Zero Emission Vehicles mandate was originally introduced by former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to accelerate the phase-out of non-electric vehicles. This regulatory framework required the percentage of new car sales that must be electric to increase annually, reaching 28 percent in 2025. The target rose to 33 percent this year and was slated to climb to 80 percent by 2030. New vehicles running solely on petrol or diesel were scheduled to stop being sold in 2030, with hybrid models following by 2035.

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Industry groups have strongly warned that these restrictions are too tough and are demanding urgent relief from what they describe as unrealistic demands. Manufacturers have complained that they are forced to offer substantial incentives to persuade consumers to purchase more expensive electric vehicles. These firms have threatened to withdraw investment from the UK market if the regulations remain unchanged, citing the financial burden of forced electrification.

Comparisons with Europe highlight the growing divergence in regulatory approaches. The European Union has already scrapped a similar plan to ban new petrol and diesel car sales by 2035, largely due to pressure from large motor industries such as Germany. This European retreat from strict bans has emboldened UK manufacturers to seek similar exemptions or dilutions in the domestic market.

Impact on Markets and Future Projections

The potential dilution of the electric vehicle targets represents a significant shift in the UK's industrial and environmental strategy. For consumers, it may mean a slower transition away from internal combustion engines, potentially keeping petrol and diesel cars on the road longer than previously anticipated. For the automotive sector, it offers a reprieve from the immediate pressure to scale up electric production and reduce prices through heavy subsidies.

The outcome of the Cabinet committee chaired by Louise Haigh will determine the precise nature of these changes. If the targets are lowered, the UK will align more closely with the cautious approach seen in the EU and among domestic industry players. This decision will test the government's ability to claim leadership in global climate negotiations while simultaneously addressing what it views as over-regulation at home.

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As Andy Burnham heads to the COP summit, the unresolved status of the ZEV mandate looms large. The event underscores the ongoing conflict between ambitious climate goals and the economic realities faced by the automotive industry. The coming days will reveal whether the UK opts for regulatory flexibility or maintains its stringent electrification timeline in the face of mounting industrial opposition.