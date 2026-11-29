The UK Ministry of Defence has halved funding for its DragonFire laser programme to £500m, reducing orders from four to two units and delaying service entry until 2028 amid political criticism.

The UK Ministry of Defence has reportedly reduced the budget for its flagship directed energy weapons programme by fifty percent, slashing funds from approximately £1 billion down to £500 million. This significant fiscal contraction coincides with a reduction in procurement orders for the DragonFire laser cannon system from four units to just two.

DragonFire Funding Cuts and Schedule Delays

The UK Ministry of Defence decision effectively halts the rapid expansion plans previously outlined for the advanced laser technology, which was designed to counter emerging drone threats at a fraction of the cost of conventional ammunition. Despite the technology being fully developed by British scientists at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory, integration with major defence contractors including MBDA, Leonardo, and QinetiQ, the system is now expected to enter active service no earlier than 2028.

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This timeline represents a substantial delay from previous government assurances made by Defence minister Luke Pollard, who had confirmed that DragonFire would be fitted to a Royal Navy Type 45 destroyer by 2027. The revised schedule pushes that integration five years into the future, moving the deployment window from 2027 to 2028. The delay undermines the strategic goal of deploying next-generation air defence capabilities ahead of potential regional conflicts.

Cost Efficiency and Strategic Defence Review Context

The economic argument for directed energy weapons has long centered on the drastic cost disparity between laser strikes and traditional missile interceptors. Each DragonFire shot costs less than £10 to operate, offering a precision capability to hit a target the size of a £1 coin from a kilometer away. In stark contrast, a single interceptor missile fired by Israel's Iron Dome system costs approximately £38,000, highlighting the immense financial inefficiency of current missile-only defence architectures.

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These cuts contradict the Strategic Defence Review announced last June, in which the Labour government pledged to invest nearly £1 billion in directed energy weapons over the course of the current parliamentary term. Ministers previously boasted that this investment would secure Britain's position at the forefront of global directed energy weapons innovation. However, written parliamentary answers revealed that only £490 million has been allocated under the current Defence Investment Plan, with a £316 million contract awarded solely for two DragonFire systems.

Political Fallout and Shadow Defence Criticism

Shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge has sharply criticized the cuts, arguing that the government is prioritizing short-term penny-pinching over essential war readiness. Cartlidge told The Sun that these energy weapons promise significant advantages in breaking the drone stalemate that characterizes modern warfare. He stated that Labour's failure to adequately cut the spiralling welfare bill has forced difficult choices that ultimately hamstring defence capabilities.

Cartlidge further noted that while Ukraine began shooting down Russian jet-powered drones with lasers, the UK is simultaneously dismantling its own world-beating energy weapon technology. The criticism intensifies as the UK faces mounting pressure to support Ukrainian forces, which are currently enduring near-daily barrages of Russian missiles and drones that threaten to drain their military resources through unsustainable interceptor costs.

Ukraine Conflict and Future Defence Spending Targets

The timing of these funding reductions is particularly sensitive given that Ukraine recently announced the first successful use of a laser weapon to bring down a Russian Geran jet-powered drone. This development has elevated the strategic priority of cheaper, high-volume air defence alternatives among Western militaries. Former Conservative defence secretary Grant Shapps had previously expressed hopes that British laser technology could be trialled in Ukraine before 2027, a goal now likely to be delayed indefinitely.

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The cuts also place additional scrutiny on Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and the current defence spending trajectory. Following the resignation of former defence secretary John Healey in June over the government's refusal to commit to spending three percent of GDP on defence by 2030, the political landscape remains fractured. Healey has since been replaced by Wes Streeting, who has yet to clarify how the government intends to meet spending targets.

Former Conservative defence secretary Sir Ben Wallace has accused the Labour government of artificially inflating Britain's defence budget by incorporating intelligence expenditure into its official calculations. In response, Labour has defended its commitment to increasing defence spending to 2.7 percent of GDP, describing it as the biggest sustained increase in defence spending since the Cold War. Despite these assurances, the MoD has confirmed that the Project Ealing initiative for radio-frequency weapons has also been halted.

Ministry Response and Future Procurement Plans

An MoD spokesman maintained that DragonFire is coming into service and has already successfully fired hundreds of times during trials. The department emphasized that it is investing £490 million in directed energy weapons to keep the United Kingdom at the forefront of this technology. This investment is part of broader plans to spend at least £20 billion on new weapons and munitions between 2030 and 2035.

The reduction in orders for DragonFire and the cancellation of Project Ealing signal a strategic pivot away from rapid deployment of experimental technologies. Defence sources confirm that the weapons will not enter service until 2028 at the earliest, raising questions about the UK's ability to deploy cutting-edge counter-drone capabilities in the immediate future. The situation underscores the tension between long-term technological ambition and immediate fiscal constraints within the British military establishment.