UK Mother Dies at Swiss Assisted Dying Clinic, Sparking Debate

Wendy Duffy, a 56-year-old mother, ended her life at a Swiss clinic after struggling with grief following the death of her son. Her case is expected to fuel the debate on assisted dying in the UK.

Wendy Duffy, a 56-year-old mother from the UK, has died at a Swiss assisted dying clinic, Pegasos, after making a conscious decision to end her life.

She paid approximately £10,000 for the procedure, which took place on April 24th. Duffy openly discussed her plans, aiming to contribute to the ongoing debate surrounding assisted dying, particularly as the House of Lords prepares to discuss the issue further. Her decision stemmed from an inability to cope with the grief following the tragic death of her only son, Marcus, four years prior.

Marcus, 23, died after a half-eaten cherry tomato became lodged in his windpipe while he was sleeping, leading to brain death and the subsequent withdrawal of life support. Duffy described her life as unbearable without Marcus, stating that therapy and antidepressants had failed to alleviate her suffering. She emphasized her right to choose, repeatedly stating 'My life; my choice,' and expressed a desire for assisted dying to be legalised in the UK, eliminating the need to travel to Switzerland.

Pegasos founder, Ruedi Habegger, confirmed that the procedure was carried out in full compliance with Duffy’s wishes and that her mental capacity and independent thought were thoroughly assessed. He noted that her case legally constituted 'sane suicide' under English law. Duffy was the first person to publicly announce her intention to utilize Pegasos’ services before undergoing the procedure.

She detailed the profound impact of Marcus’ death, explaining that she felt a part of herself died with him, leaving her devoid of feeling and purpose. Duffy’s journey to this decision was marked by a decade-long struggle to conceive, culminating in the birth of Marcus, who became the center of her world. Following his death, she experienced a severe mental health crisis, including a suicide attempt that required two weeks on a ventilator.

Despite extensive counselling and medication, she found no lasting relief. She spoke of nightly conversations with Marcus’ ashes, expressing her longing to join him. Pegasos accepted her case – a rare occurrence as many Swiss clinics require a physical illness – due to the severity, longevity, and treatment-resistance of her psychological suffering.

Duffy chose to listen to music by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars as she administered the lethal medication herself, having waited until her beloved dogs had passed away naturally. Her background in care work, she said, had desensitized her to death, making the process less daunting. Her story is expected to significantly impact the assisted dying debate, acting as a powerful and personal argument for legal reform





Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Assisted Dying Switzerland Suicide Grief Mental Health

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UK mum travelling to Switzerland to end her life - 'my life, my choice'WARNING, SENSITIVE CONTENT: Wendy Duffy, a former care worker, has paid £10,000 to end her life at Pegasos, a Swiss assisted dying clinic

Read more »

British woman with no illness to end life at Swiss assisted dying clinic this weekWendy Duffy, a British woman who is not severely ill, is to die by assisted dying in Switzerland this week.

Read more »

'Heartbroken' mum pays £10k to end her life in Swiss clinic after death of only sonWARNING: SENSITIVE CONTENT Wendy Duffy is travelling abroad for an assisted dying service after struggling to come to terms with the death of her son

Read more »

'My life, my choice': UK mother plans to end her own life as she speaks on painful loss of sonWARNING, SENSITIVE CONTENT: Wendy Duffy, a former care worker, has paid £10,000 to end her life at Pegasos, a Swiss assisted dying clinic

Read more »

'We won't give up on assisted dying until Parliament is willing to make change'The assisted dying bill is set to fall in the House of Lords today, ten months after it was passed by MPs.

Read more »

West Midlands mum who paid £10k to end her life in Swiss clinic diesWARNING: SENSITIVE CONTENT Wendy Duffy, 56, had no terminal illness diagnosis, but decided she could no longer go on living

Read more »