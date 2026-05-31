UK Motorists Aged 70 to Lose Driving Privileges Without Action

Drivers aged 70 in the UK are being warned that they will lose significant driving privileges unless they take action to retain them. The Older Drivers' Forum and other sources are cautioning motorists about the changes to driving entitlements that occur at the age of 70.

Motorists aged 70 are being warned they stand to lose two significant driving privileges upon reaching the milestone age. Under current UK road legislation, drivers who reach 70 can no longer automatically retain their DVLA C1 and D1 driving licence entitlements.

The Older Drivers' Forum cautions that when renewing a licence at 70, many other entitlements to drive vehicles of other categories will be lost unless applied for. If the standard D1 or online renewal procedure is used, C1 entitlement will be suspended, and drivers will no longer be able to drive motorhomes between 3,500kg and 7,500kg until a medical has been passed.

MoneySuperMarket states that using the standard form will result in the loss of entitlements, and to retain these, a D4 medical examination report must be obtained every three years. The D4 form must be filled in by a doctor, who can charge for the service. APH adds that drivers with C1 or D1 licence entitlements cannot renew these online and must use a postal application, meeting higher medical standards, including submitting a D4 medical examination report signed by a doctor.

The DVLA will provide instructions for this if it applies. If the C1/D1 categories are not renewed, the new licence at 70 will simply omit these categories, with all standard car and light vehicle categories remaining





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UK Motorists Driving Privileges Age 70 DVLA C1 DVLA D1 D4 Medical Examination Report

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