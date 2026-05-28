UK Muslims Celebrate Eid al‑Adha with Open‑Air Prayers and Charitable Qurbani

Hundreds gathered in parks across Britain for Eid al‑Adha prayers, while charitable organisations facilitate the ritual sacrifice and distribute meat to those in need, reflecting the festival's spiritual and humanitarian dimensions.

Muslims across the United Kingdom gathered in public parks and open fields on Wednesday to observe the second day of Eid al‑Adha, the Festival of Sacrifice that marks the culmination of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Hundreds of worshippers assembled in places such as Manchester's Platt Fields Park, a sprawling green space that was transformed into a temporary prayer ground, while similar gatherings took place in London, Birmingham, Bradford, Luton and other cities with sizable Muslim populations. After a ceremonial cleansing bath and a change into festive attire, the faithful performed the special Eid prayer together, often led by local imams, before dispersing to celebrate with family, friends and neighbours.

The day is traditionally the tenth of Dhu al‑Hijjah on the Islamic lunar calendar, and its timing shifts each year in relation to the Gregorian calendar. A central rite of Eid al‑Adha is Qurbani, the ritual sacrifice that commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail in obedience to God, a test that was averted when a ram was provided as a substitute.

In the United Kingdom the sacrifice cannot be carried out on site because of stringent animal‑welfare and licensing laws; instead, British Muslims usually donate to accredited Islamic charities such as Muslim Aid or Islamic Relief UK. These organisations purchase livestock abroad or in licensed abattoirs, oversee the humane killing, and then distribute the meat.

Portions are allocated to the donor's household, to relatives and friends, and to those in need, with much of the surplus directed to food banks, homeless shelters and other charitable outlets throughout the country. A growing number of communities also arrange for halal butchers to conduct the sacrifice in approved UK facilities, ensuring that the meat reaches vulnerable populations locally. The celebrations extend beyond the ritual sacrifice.

Families share large festive meals, exchange gifts for children, and greet one another with "Eid Mubarak," a wish for a blessed festival. Public events often feature outdoor food markets, cultural performances and open‑air gatherings that showcase the diversity of Britain's Muslim community. Internationally, similar scenes unfolded in New York's Bronx borough, where the mayor joined worshippers in Macombs Dam Park, and in the Dutch town of Alphen aan den Rijn, where Muslims congregated on a football field.

In Uganda, worshippers attended the National Mosque with face masks amid rising Ebola concerns, highlighting the adaptability of faith practices in the face of health challenges. Over 1.7 million pilgrims completed the Hajj in Mecca earlier this month, underscoring the global significance of the period that culminates in Eid al‑Adha. The festival will continue through Saturday, May 30, with community events and charitable activities marking the end of the three‑day celebration





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Eid Al‑Adha Qurbani British Muslims Charitable Donations Open‑Air Celebrations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Eid al Adha 2026 LIVE as thousands gather in Manchester park to celebrateEid in the Park Manchester is thought to be one of the biggest in the country

Read more »

Why does Eid happen twice in a year and what are the differences?Muslims are currently celebrating Eid Al-Adha, which began on Tuesday, May 26.

Read more »

When is Eid al-Adha in 2026 expected and why are there two Eids?The celebration falls on a different date each year.

Read more »

Thousands celebrate Eid al Adha 2026 at Manchester parkThe Muslim community gathered in Fallowfield to celebrate Eid al Adha

Read more »