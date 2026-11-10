UK National Harry Marchant Named Among Victims of Krakow Shooting

Harry Marchant has been identified as one of the injured victims in the deadly Krakow attack. Polish authorities confirmed the suspect and his family were also killed in the incident.

Harry Marchant, a 19-year-old British citizen from York, has been officially identified and pictured as a victim of the fatal mass shooting that occurred in Krakow, Poland. He sustained a gunshot wound during the violent incident that unfolded near the city's main market square on Saturday at approximately 3:30 pm. His family released a public statement confirming his involvement in the event, marking him as one of the individuals injured when the gunman opened fire with an automatic weapon in multiple locations across the square.

The Suspect And His Family Identified As Dead

Polish authorities have identified 24-year-old Michal Oksinski as the perpetrator responsible for the terrorist attack in Krakow. The investigation revealed that three additional bodies were discovered at the suspect's family home in Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski, a city located approximately 93 miles north-east of Krakow. These victims were later confirmed to be Oksinski's sister, mother, and father, who were believed to have been shot at their residence.

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The gunman died yesterday in a hospital following the exchange with law enforcement, bringing the total death toll of the incident to six. Regional Governor Krzysztof Jan Klęczar of Lesser Poland provided a detailed breakdown of the casualties, stating that the deceased included three Polish women aged 47, 53, and 61, alongside a 32-year-old British man and a 51-year-old woman whose nationality remains unconfirmed but is not Polish.

Family Gratitude And Police Assistance Provided

In a direct public statement, the Marchant family expressed deep gratitude to the first responders, medical teams, and the general public in Poland for their assistance in Harry Marchant's care. The family emphasized their appreciation for the professional handling of the situation by Polish officials and healthcare workers during the immediate aftermath of the shooting. North Yorkshire Police have confirmed they are actively assisting the family during this difficult period, providing support and coordination for the young man's recovery and repatriation plans.

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Social media footage circulated during the incident showed an armed police officer approaching the gunman, who was seen lying on the ground wearing tactical gear with a rifle beside him. This visual evidence complements the official accounts of the rapid police response to the active shooter scenario in one of Poland's most historic and crowded public spaces. The swift intervention by security forces prevented further loss of life in the Main Square area.

Investigation Scope And Broader Implications

The discovery of the suspect's family members at their home in Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski has added a complex dimension to the criminal investigation. Investigators are currently working to determine the timeline of events leading up to the Krakow attack, including whether the killings at the family home occurred before, during, or after the massacre in the city center. The distance between the two locations suggests premeditated planning or a sequential targeting of individuals known to the suspect.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as they process the evidence gathered from both the crime scene in Krakow and the residence in Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski. The identification of Harry Marchant and the confirmation of Michal Oksinski's identity allow for formal diplomatic and consular notifications to proceed. The incident has drawn international attention due to the involvement of British nationals and the severity of the violence in a major European tourist destination.