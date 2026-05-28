UK National Screening Committee Recommends Against Population Prostate Cancer Screening

The UK National Screening Committee (UKNSC) has made a final recommendation against population prostate cancer screening, stating that the potential harm outweighs the benefits. The committee suggests that only a few thousand men with a dangerous genetic variant and a family history of cancer should be screened annually.

Only 'a few thousand' men who have a dangerous genetic variant and a family history of cancer should be screened, experts say. The majority of men in the UK will not be offered prostate cancer screening following a final recommendation from a committee advising the Government.

The UK National Screening Committee (UKNSC) said attempting to detect the disease using the prostate specific antigen (PSA) test is ‘likely to cause more harm than good’. However, the committee does recommend that men with BRCA2 genetic mutations – which puts them at far higher risk of prostate cancer – should be screened every two years, between the ages of 45 and 61 if they have a family history of certain cancers.

The final decision differs from the draft recommendation published in November, which said men with both BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene mutations should be screened. It also recommends against screening for any other at risk groups, including black men, saying there is ‘ongoing uncertainty on whether screening would cause more good than harm’. The UKNSC said the main harms of population screening ‘include incontinence and erectile dysfunction in men who do not need treatment’ for the disease.

Professor Sir Mike Richards, chairman of the UKNSC, told a briefing: ‘We absolutely recognise the strong support for prostate cancer screening amongst a large number of people, but also the very real harm that can be caused by the disease, which patients and indeed their families, experience.

‘We do know that screening can reduce deaths from prostate cancer to a small extent, and it does not improve overall survival. ’ He said that many men ‘will live full lives’ without the disease causing harm, and screening can ‘only help if it can separate out that harmful disease from the harmless disease. ’ ‘Once a prostate cancer is found, we still can’t reliably tell which cancers need treatment and which do not,’ Prof Richards said.

‘There’s a spectrum there, and the treatments available for prostate cancer can cause long-lasting harm. ’ Prof Richards also said the levels of overdiagnosis in prostate cancer remain high ‘despite advances’ such as MRI scans before a biopsy following a positive PSA test. The committee recommends screening men with a BRCA2 variant and a family history of breast, ovarian, pancreatic or prostate cancers as prostate cancer is more common, develops earlier and can be more aggressive in this group.

Of 100 men with a BRCA2 variant, between 21 and 35 of them will develop prostate cancer before the age of 80. Prof Richards said: ‘That was the only strategy where the UK National Screening Committee had confidence that screening would do more good than harm, and the reason for that is that prostate cancer is much more common in people with the BRCA2 variant, and it tends to be more aggressive.

’ He added that more work needs to be done to figure out the best way of identifying and inviting these patients, which he said will be evaluated over time by working with NHS organisations in the UK. The UKNSC also said that screening is likely to cause more harm than good in men who have a family history of breast, ovarian and prostate cancer, but do not have the BRCA2 mutation.

Its draft recommendation had included men with a BRCA1 gene variant but they are not included in the final recommendation. The change was down to recent data which emerged between the draft guidance and final guidance being published, experts said.

Anneke Lucassen, professor of genomic medicine and director of the Centre for Personalised Medicine at the Nuffield Department of Medicine, University of Oxford, said previous studies ‘hadn’t been able to clearly separate out’ the risks posed by both the BRCA1 and BRCA2 variants. She said that two large studies published recently suggest the risk is mainly from BRCA2 and not BRCA1 when it comes to prostate cancer, and that the risk among those with BRCA1 is ‘significantly lower’





LBC / 🏆 17. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Prostate Cancer Screening UK National Screening Committee Genetic Variant Family History Of Cancer Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) Test BRCA2 Genetic Mutations BRCA1 Gene Variant Overdiagnosis MRI Scans Prostate Cancer Screening For At-Risk Groups

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FIT intervention boosts colorectal cancer screening across racial/ethnic groupsBackground: Racially and ethnically minoritized patients are underscreened for colorectal cancer, resulting in racial/ethnic disparities.

Read more »

New colorectal cancer screening guidelines emphasize advanced stool testsWith colorectal cancer a growing concern among younger people, the American Cancer Society has endorsed two new types of stool tests to encourage people to get screened while also recommending a limited role for new blood tests many patients find appealing.

Read more »

New teacher representative to serve on council’s education committeeAt a recent meeting of the committee it was recognised that Stuart Winning was the successful candidate following a ballot procedure, with this selection process having begun following the resignation of the previous representative for the secondary and ASN sector in September.

Read more »

Irish-Medium Schools Face Severe Teacher Shortage and Resource Gaps, Principals Tell CommitteePrincipals of two Irish-medium schools informed the Stormont Education Committee about critical shortages of Irish-speaking subject teachers and inadequate support for special educational needs, urging the Department of Education to create a workforce plan to ensure equity with English-medium schools.

Read more »