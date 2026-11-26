Chancellor John Healey rejects Alan Milburn's £5.8bn proposal to tackle the 959,000 NEETs crisis. ONS data shows 12.7 percent of youth are disengaged, sparking political debate on youth unemployment and tax policy.

Chancellor John Healey has reportedly rejected a proposal to spend £5.8 billion annually to address the UK's persistent youth unemployment crisis, according to recent reports. This decision comes as new data from the Office for National Statistics revealed that the number of young people not in education, employment, or training remained stubbornly high despite a minor quarterly decline.

ONS Data Reveals Stagnant Youth Unemployment Figures

The Office for National Statistics reported that the total number of individuals aged 16 to 24 classified as NEETs stood at 959,000 during the July to September period. This figure represented a decrease of 22,000 from the preceding three months ending in June. Despite this slight reduction, the NEET rate for this demographic remained at 12.7 percent, a percentage that was largely unchanged compared to the same timeframe in the previous year.

Also read Australian Inflation Climbs to 4.9 Per Cent, Raising Rate Hike Fears

Furthermore, the data indicated that the total number of NEETs was 17,000 higher than in the July to September period of the prior year. These statistics highlight the difficulty in reducing youth disengagement despite governmental interventions and economic adjustments implemented since the Labour Party assumed office in 2024.

Milburn Review Proposes Ambitious £5.8 Billion Intervention

Former Labour minister Alan Milburn authored a comprehensive review urging Prime Minister Andy Burnham to adopt sweeping proposals designed to tackle youth unemployment. Milburn warned that failing to act risks creating a lost generation of jobless young people and called for urgent measures to bring the NEET rate down to approximately 5 percent by 2036.

Advertisement

The review outlined a financial package requiring around £5.8 billion in annual spending by the 2036-37 fiscal year. This funding would establish a new youth opportunity service and provide tax breaks and bonuses to firms hiring young workers. Milburn calculated that these costs would be largely offset by £3.6 billion in annual welfare savings and £2.4 billion in additional tax revenue generated from newly employed individuals.

Under this model, the net cost to the public purse would result in only £200 million in savings by 2036-37. However, the Treasury has raised significant concerns regarding the level of spending proposed, with Whitehall sources admitting that the multibillion-pound costs may be unaffordable given the need to fund them from existing budgets rather than new revenue streams.

Treasury Pushback and Political Opposition Criticize Policy

Chancellor John Healey is reported to be baulking at the substantial annual expenditure required by Milburn's plan. Sources indicate that Healey desires a system that breaks even at an earlier date, expressing trepidation about the upfront costs associated with the proposed intervention. The Treasury's hesitation underscores the fiscal constraints facing the current administration as it balances social support with economic stability.

Tory shadow work and pensions secretary Helen Whately seized upon the NEET figures to criticize the Labour government's economic track record. Whately argued that Labour has killed jobs for young people through their jobs tax and the Employment Rights Act, asserting that subsidised work placements would not fix underlying problems.

Advertisement

Whately advocated for a Conservative alternative that includes halving the jobs tax for under-25s, cutting business rates for 250,000 shops and hospitality businesses, and creating 100,000 more apprenticeships annually. She emphasized that the best way to reintegrate youth into the workforce is to reduce business taxes and regulatory red tape rather than increasing government expenditure.

Industry Leaders Highlight High Employment Costs and Sickness Crisis

Hannah Larsen, skills policy officer at the British Chambers of Commerce, acknowledged the welcome drop of 22,000 in NEET numbers but stressed that the current level remains unacceptable. She noted that hiring appetite among businesses is weak due to high employment costs, which she attributed largely to government policy changes and the Employment Rights Act.

Larsen reiterated the importance of delivering Alan Milburn's recommendations to guide more young people toward success. The British Chambers of Commerce highlighted that the stubborn youth engagement challenge requires a multifaceted approach that addresses both the supply side of labor participation and the demand side from employers.

The focus on youth unemployment coincides with growing concerns about the broader health of the workforce. Recent government figures suggest that the number of people on sickness benefits will exceed 3 million this year and reach 3.5 million by the start of the next decade. This projected increase is 200,000 higher than previous predictions made by the Department for Work and Pensions just six months ago, further complicating the labor market landscape for young job seekers.