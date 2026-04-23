UK on Alert: Growing Concerns Over Proxy Attacks Linked to Foreign States

Sir Keir Starmer expresses increasing concern about countries using proxy actors for attacks in the UK, particularly targeting Jewish communities. Investigations are underway to determine potential Iranian involvement.

Sir Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labour Party, has voiced growing apprehension regarding the increasing trend of foreign nations employing proxy actors to conduct attacks within the United Kingdom.

This statement came during a visit to the Kenton United Synagogue in northwest London, a location that, along with several other Jewish institutions, has recently been the target of arson attacks. The situation has prompted a serious investigation by law enforcement agencies, who are currently exploring the possibility of Iranian financial backing for British criminals involved in these acts.

Starmer emphasized the necessity for new legislation to effectively counter these malign state actors, stating that his party intends to introduce such measures promptly. He underscored the critical collaboration between counter-terrorism police, general police forces, and the Community Security Trust (CST) in addressing this escalating threat. The recent spate of incidents includes the arson attack on Kenton United Synagogue, where a 17-year-old has already admitted guilt to arson charges.

Beyond this, Jewish community ambulances have been targeted with arson, and attempts have been made to set fire to a synagogue in Finchley and a former Jewish charity building in Hendon. The threats extend beyond physical attacks, with a drone being flown near the Israeli embassy in London and a petrol bomb thrown at the premises of Volant Media, the parent company of the Persian news channel Iran International.

A group identifying itself as Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia, the Islamic Movement of the Companions of the Right, has claimed responsibility for a majority of these incidents, alongside similar attacks across Europe since March 9th. Intelligence suggests this group may be supported by Iran. The coordinated nature of these attacks and the claims of responsibility have raised significant concerns about a deliberate campaign to destabilize and intimidate communities within the UK.

Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Matt Jukes has acknowledged the gravity of the situation, stating that the police are rigorously investigating the validity of the claims made by the suspected Iran-backed group. Jukes highlighted the intent behind these claims is to instill fear and emphasized the importance of differentiating between online rhetoric and verifiable evidence.

He described the current period as 'extraordinary,' noting that while the UK has previously experienced hate crimes and radicalization, the prospect of a foreign state actively utilizing these elements to create discord and anxiety within communities is particularly alarming. The investigation is focusing on establishing concrete proof of foreign state involvement and identifying the individuals responsible for carrying out the attacks.

The authorities are committed to protecting Jewish communities and ensuring the safety and security of all citizens in the face of this emerging threat. The potential for state-sponsored proxy attacks represents a significant escalation in the security landscape and demands a robust and coordinated response from law enforcement and government agencies





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