UK Parents Fear AI Will Hinder Children's Job Prospects, Employers Promote Technical Education

New research shows over half of UK parents believe AI will make it harder for their children to find jobs, prompting major employers like NHS England and Lloyds to sign an open letter urging parents to consider technical education routes such as apprenticeships and T-levels as a solution.

A new research study has revealed that a significant majority of UK parents are concerned about the impact of artificial intelligence on their children's future employment prospects.

Specifically, 68% of parents worry that their child will struggle to find their first job within a few years of completing their education, and 52% fear they could be left behind by ongoing transformations in the world of work. These anxieties are compounded by concerns that AI and new technologies could worsen the NEET crisis, a persistent issue where young people are not engaged in education, employment, or training.

In response to these findings, leading UK employers, including NHS England and Lloyds Banking Group, have taken the unusual step of signing an open letter directly addressed to parents. The letter encourages them to consider technical education pathways, such as apprenticeships and T-levels, as viable and valuable routes into secure, skilled careers.

John Banks, T-level and Apprenticeship Manager at Lloyds Banking Group, emphasized the practical benefits of these routes, stating that they not only open doors but also help young people discover their strengths and find where they can thrive. He highlighted that many former T-level students and apprentices at Lloyds have built rewarding, long-term careers, progressing into skilled roles in operations, finance, data, and even AI itself.

The employers' message aims to reassure parents that technical education provides a clear, practical pathway to careers with purpose, and they urge other organizations to support similar initiatives





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AI Jobs Parents UK Technical Education Apprenticeships T-Levels NEET Employers NHS England Lloyds Banking Group

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