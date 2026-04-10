UK Petrol Stocks Fall to Three-Year Low Amid Rising Prices and Demand

Fuel reserves at UK petrol stations have reached their lowest point in three years, driven by increased demand and global tensions. Despite stable supply, prices have risen sharply, impacting motorists nationwide.

Recent government data reveals that fuel stocks at petrol stations across the United Kingdom have plummeted to their lowest point in three years. This situation, with some regions experiencing particularly acute shortages, raises concerns about the stability and accessibility of fuel for motorists across the country.

Figures released by the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero indicate that the combined petrol and diesel reserves at forecourts dipped to approximately 40 percent of their capacity by the end of March. This marks the weakest level observed since December 2022. The data, compiled from samples taken from roughly 4,900 filling stations, which represents over four-fifths of the typical UK fuel sales, paints a concerning picture of the current fuel landscape. Several regions across the UK are grappling with significantly reduced stock levels, with Scotland being one of the most severely impacted areas. South Ayrshire reported an average stock level of a mere 29.4 percent, while the Isle of Wight experienced the lowest national level at 28.5 percent. Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan followed closely behind with 30.2 percent, and Mid and East Antrim recorded 30.9 percent. These figures highlight the widespread nature of the issue and the potential challenges faced by drivers in accessing fuel.\Despite the noticeable decline in fuel reserves, experts attribute the situation primarily to increased demand rather than disruptions in supply. The Petrol Retailers' Association has pointed to elevated usage at the outset of recent geopolitical tensions as a key contributing factor. Gordon Balmer, the executive director of the Petrol Retailers' Association, explained that the reduction in stock levels could be attributed to higher-than-usual demand at the commencement of the Middle East conflict. The ongoing tensions in the Middle East, including joint US and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets since late February, have unsettled global oil markets. Iran's retaliatory actions, which include targeting regional sites and restricting tanker movement through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for approximately 20 percent of global oil trade, have further exacerbated the situation. However, UK officials maintain that domestic fuel supply remains stable, with a Department of Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson stating that petrol stations in the UK are being supplied as normal. The spokesperson also emphasized the country's diverse and resilient supply chain, and stated that both the AA and Fuels Industry UK have confirmed that fuel production and imports are continuing across the UK without any reported issues. The interplay between heightened demand, stemming from both consumer behavior and global events, and the resilience of the supply chain, as stated by officials, presents a complex picture of the current fuel situation in the UK.\Fuel prices have also witnessed a substantial surge in recent weeks, placing additional financial strain on motorists already contending with tighter forecourt stocks. According to RAC Fuel Watch data from April 10, the average price of petrol stands at 158.16p per litre, while diesel averages 191.31p per litre. At motorway service stations, the cost of diesel has escalated even further, reaching 199.54p per litre. The RAC highlights the significant rise in the cost of filling a full tank, with petrol now averaging £86.92 per fill, representing an increase of £13.86, and diesel rising to £105.11, an increase of £26.80. Luke Bosdet, the AA's spokesman on pump prices, noted that despite these rising costs, motorists have largely maintained their typical buying habits. While petrol deliveries to forecourts actually increased in March, averaging 7,333 litres per day compared with 7,071 litres in the previous four-week period, and petrol sales also rose to 7,615 litres per day from 7,139 litres, the underlying issue of high prices remains. Industry figures suggest that fuel production and imports have not been hindered, however, analysts caution that prices remain susceptible to global crude oil movements, which have increased by around 35 percent since the start of the conflict. While the RAC cautions that drivers are unlikely to see a sharp decrease in fuel prices in the near future, the AA indicates that wholesale costs have recently fallen compared with the beginning of the week. Luke Bosdet added that drivers should anticipate prices on forecourts to level off by the next weekend and then fall, provided the ceasefire holds, based on the fuel industry's typical time lag between wholesale cost fluctuations and those at the pump





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