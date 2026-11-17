UK police chiefs impose a six-week holiday ban in summer 2028 for the Euro 2028 football championship and G7 summit to manage unprecedented operational pressures.

Police chiefs across England and Wales are imposing a mandatory suspension of annual leave for at least six weeks during the summer of 2028. National Police Chiefs' Council ( NPCC) leaders have confirmed that a blanket ban on time off will be enforced for the majority of June and July to accommodate security demands.

Event Security Drivers And Timeline

The primary catalyst for this strict scheduling directive is the hosting of two major international events that will converge during the peak summer period. The Men's European Football Championship (Euro 2028) is scheduled to run from June 9 until July 9, with matches taking place at stadiums in London, Birmingham, Cardiff, Glasgow, and Dublin.

Also read Pete Hegseth Allies View Impeachment as 2028 Presidential Launchpad

Additionally, the United Kingdom will host the G7 summit of world leaders for several days in June. Chief Constable Gavin Stephens, chairman of the NPCC, stated that the combined logistical requirements of these events necessitate a continuous police presence. He emphasized that the holiday ban will extend for two weeks following the final match of the European Championship to ensure all security operations conclude safely.

Operational Pressures And Leadership Views

NPCC vice-chairman Chief Constable Jeremy Vaughan acknowledged that while officers do not resent working on prestigious global events, the cumulative demand creates significant strain on resources. He warned that communities will lose out on regular policing services because officers are redeployed to secure these high-profile gatherings rather than serving local neighborhoods.

Advertisement

Chief Constable Gavin Stephens highlighted the difficult reality of enforcing this policy, noting that telling colleagues they cannot take holidays is a tough decision. He drew a parallel between the public understanding of pressure on the NHS workforce during winter and the often-overlooked summer pressures facing the police service, arguing for greater recognition of these operational challenges.

Staff Wellbeing And Survey Statistics

These operational mandates come against a backdrop of severe staff wellbeing concerns revealed in a police staff survey published in August. The survey, which included responses from more than 55,000 staff members and officers, indicated that 56 percent of respondents regularly feel physically exhausted due to their workload.

Nearly two-thirds of the workforce, specifically 63 percent, reported regularly working beyond their contracted hours. The most commonly cited cause for this pressure is a shortage of personnel to meet the increasing volume of demands placed on police forces. This discrepancy between available staff and required output has created a critical deficit in operational capacity.

Retention Risks And Future Implications

The long-term implications of these conditions are evident in the retention data found within the same survey. Three in ten respondents stated they might leave their police force or the policing profession altogether within the next year. Factors driving this potential exodus include poor work-life balance, concerns over pay and benefits, and dissatisfaction with leadership structures.

Advertisement

With anti-social behavior historically increasing during the summer months and protests routinely requiring additional resources, the inability to rotate staff for rest periods exacerbates existing morale issues. Police bosses argue that they cannot afford to have colleagues taking time off during this period, regardless of the individual impact on officer wellbeing. The situation underscores a systemic struggle to maintain public safety services while managing a workforce that is already operating at its physical and mental limits.