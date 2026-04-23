UK Politics in Chaos: Poll Predicts Fragmented Parliament and Potential Reform-Tory Alliance

A major new poll suggests a dramatic shift in British politics, with Reform UK projected to win the most seats but no party achieving a majority. The findings indicate a potential need for a Reform-Tory alliance to govern, and a significant collapse in support for the Labour Party.

A significant new poll indicates that the British political landscape is undergoing a dramatic fragmentation, potentially necessitating an alliance between Reform UK and the Conservative Party to form a governing coalition.

The research, conducted by Electoral Calculus for PLMR and based on Find Out Now surveys, paints a picture of unprecedented political instability, with no single party currently positioned to secure a parliamentary majority. The seat-by-seat projections reveal a startling shift in voter preferences and potential outcomes. Reform UK, under Nigel Farage's leadership, is projected to emerge as the largest party with 188 MPs, closely followed by the Conservatives with 159.

However, the Labour Party faces a catastrophic decline, plummeting from over 400 seats to a mere 86. This represents a monumental loss of support and a significant upheaval in the traditional political order. The Green Party is poised for substantial gains, predicted to win 71 constituencies, including a remarkable sweep of traditionally Labour-held seats in London, even threatening the seat of current Labour leader Keir Starmer in Holborn & St Pancras.

The Liberal Democrats are expected to secure 61 MPs, the Scottish National Party 44, and Plaid Cymru 17. Despite these gains across multiple parties, forming a stable governing coalition remains a considerable challenge. Even combining the support of independent MPs and parties from Northern Ireland, a 'rainbow coalition' would likely struggle to command a consistent majority in the House of Commons. A majority requires 326 of the 650 parliamentary seats, though governments have occasionally functioned with fewer.

The prospect of a hung parliament characterized by such a fragmented distribution of power is unprecedented in modern British political history. The research employs the 'MRP' (Multilevel Regression and Poststratification) technique, meticulously mapping poll data onto the demographic characteristics of individual constituencies.

It also incorporates an assessment of tactical voting, acknowledging that voters are likely to strategically support candidates who are best positioned to prevent their least preferred opponent from winning in their local area, potentially moderating Reform UK's overall performance. The poll, based on a sample of 5,559 individuals surveyed between March 27 and April 7, reveals that while Reform UK currently enjoys the highest national support at 24 percent, this figure represents a decline from its peak earlier in the year when projections indicated a potential 335 seats.

The Conservatives have seen a modest recovery to 21 percent, while Labour's support has fallen to 17 percent. Kevin Craig, head of PLMR, emphasizes that despite Reform UK's current lead, the party has yet to fully earn the public's trust. He notes that Reform's momentum is slowing, suggesting a more competitive electoral environment and increasing the likelihood of a hung parliament. He stresses that the upcoming General Election is wide open, with no clear frontrunner.

PLMR's polling also highlights a concerning lack of public awareness regarding local council leadership, with fewer than half of voters able to correctly identify who is in charge. This lack of awareness poses a challenge for parties seeking to leverage their local record to gain support. The government's priority, according to Craig, should be to rebuild its connection with voters by demonstrating the tangible impact of its policies on their daily lives.

Martin Baxter, founder of Electoral Calculus, acknowledges that Reform UK remains the largest party but notes a noticeable decline in its popularity since its peak last year. Farage now faces the dual challenge of retaining voters who are drifting back to the Conservatives and potentially losing support to newer right-wing alternatives like Restore Britain. Baxter warns that further fragmentation on the right could mirror the challenges Labour has faced due to vote splitting on the left





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UK Politics Reform UK Conservative Party Labour Party Poll Election Hung Parliament Nigel Farage Kemi Badenoch Keir Starmer

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