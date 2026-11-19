UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham declares Russia the biggest losers in the Ukraine conflict, citing massive territorial gains of only 0.2 percent against severe human costs during Berlin coalition talks.

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham has declared Russia the 'biggest losers' in the ongoing Ukraine war, directly criticizing the military strategy of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Speaking in Berlin, Mr Burnham highlighted the severe human and territorial costs incurred by Moscow, asserting that the invasion has failed to achieve its strategic objectives despite the immense sacrifice of Russian lives.

Strategic Losses and Territorial Gains

The Prime Minister detailed the specific metrics of the conflict to underscore the futility of the Russian advance. He noted that Russia is losing men, losing ground, and losing the battle to break Ukraine due to what he described as the unbreakable resilience of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ukrainian people. Mr Burnham emphasized that Europe stands with Kyiv for as long as it takes to end this unjust war.

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Highlighting the disparity between cost and gain, the UK leader pointed out that Russia has secured no more than 0.2 percent more Ukrainian territory. This minimal territorial acquisition comes at a devastating human price, with Russian forces suffering casualties every two to three months equivalent to the entire nine-year Soviet-Afghan conflict. Mr Burnham labeled this scale of loss a disaster far exceeding previous historical military failures.

European Coalition and Diplomatic Alignment

The remarks were delivered during a high-stakes meeting in Berlin with the so-called Coalition of the Willing. The summit included German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. This gathering took place just hours after US President Donald Trump held trilateral talks in Shenzhen, China, with Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

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Chancellor Merz dismissed the Shenzhen summit as primarily a photo opportunity, yet he welcomed Mr Trump's push for new peace negotiations. He stressed that Europe intends to participate in these talks as a team with Kyiv and Washington. Mr Burnham co-chaired the Berlin meeting alongside Mr Merz, reinforcing the united front of European leaders in response to the shifting dynamics in US-Russia relations.

White House Response and Peace Talks

The diplomatic landscape shifted further when President Trump dialed into the Berlin meeting on Thursday. Although few details emerged immediately from the call, Mr Burnham clarified that the US President did not paint an overly rosy picture of Putin's desires for peace. Instead, Trump reportedly discussed the horrific loss of life, including young Russian lives, with passion and concern.

Mr Burnham denied reports that the US President was too optimistic about a resolution. He stated that the conversation highlighted huge progress toward peace, characterized by the principle that no decision about Ukraine should be made without Ukraine, and no decision about European security without European representation. This alignment marks a significant moment in UK-US diplomatic coordination.

Future Negotiations and Strategic Outlook

Despite the recent engagement between Washington and Moscow, Mr Burnham insisted that Europe remains ready and determined to enter negotiations on its own terms. The Prime Minister made it clear that while the US is making progress in dialogue, the Coalition of the Willing maintains its unwavering support for Kyiv. He argued that Russia is failing to move towards a resolution and is consequently suffering the most from the continuation of the war.

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The meeting concluded with a strong message of solidarity among Western allies. With attendees including Jared Kushner and US special envoy Steve Witkoff, the coalition demonstrated a consolidated approach to the conflict. Mr Burnham affirmed that the resilience of Ukraine is a critical factor in determining the outcome, and that the world must support Kyiv in carrying on the fight until an unjust war is definitively over.