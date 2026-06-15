UK Prime Minister Announces Comprehensive Social Media Ban for Under-16s

Sir Keir Starmer unveils a sweeping ban on social media for children under 16, effective spring 2027, citing risks to mental health and development, alongside a £132.5 million investment in alternative activities.

In a landmark move described as a big moment for the country, UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has announced a comprehensive ban on social media access for children under 16.

The ban, set to take effect in spring 2027, will apply to major platforms including TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, and Instagram. Speaking at a news conference in Downing Street, Starmer emphasized that a full ban is the right choice to protect children from the harms of addictive technology. The decision follows a consultation with over 116,000 participants, which found that 85% of parents believe the risks of social media outweigh any benefits.

Starmer saluted parents who have campaigned for the ban, stating that the government is also investing in music, culture, art, and sport to provide children with alternative activities that are crucial for their development. He framed the policies as building blocks for a different Britain, where children can be safe, happy, and secure, and where every child has a fair chance to succeed.

The Prime Minister expressed his deep concern about the impact of social media on children's lives, noting that it prevents them from doing homework, reading, seeing friends, and getting adequate sleep. He highlighted the addictive nature of these platforms, which are designed to keep children scrolling and expose them to dangerous content, bullying, and mental health issues.

Starmer acknowledged that social media has brought some benefits but insisted that the risks to children's safety and happiness are too great to ignore. He called for swift action, aiming to pass the regulations before Christmas, with the ban likely to come into force in spring 2027.

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall added that tech companies have had countless opportunities to keep children safe but have failed, so the government is taking power away from the tech giants and putting it back in parents' hands. The government's plan includes a £132.5 million programme to fund activities that keep children occupied and help them build new skills.

This initiative responds to a State of the Nation survey of over 14,000 young people, which found that despite being the most digitally connected generation, young people today face some of the highest levels of isolation. Starmer emphasized that he relates to the fears all parents feel about social media, as a parent of two, and his only desire is for his children to be happy and safe.

He urged parents to support the ban, stating that he is not prepared to compromise on the safety and happiness of children. The announcement has been hailed as a huge moment for children's online safety and for every parent who has felt powerless against addictive technology





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