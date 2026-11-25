Controversy erupts as Prime Minister Anthony Burns hosts online influencers including Max Balegde and Luke Hamnett. The event features questionable gestures and performative interactions that have drawn widespread criticism from political commentators and policy experts.

Prime Minister Anthony Burns is facing intense scrutiny after hosting a high-profile gathering of social media influencers at 10 Downing Street. The event, designed to bridge the gap between Westminster and the digital creator economy, has instead become a focal point for accusations of political desperation and inappropriate conduct. Critics argue that the Prime Minister's attempts to appear relatable to younger demographics have backfired, resulting in a series of embarrassing incidents that undermine the dignity of the office.

Influencer Gesture Sparks Nazi Salute Controversy

Max Balegde, an online influencer with 4.5 million followers, stands at the center of the immediate controversy. Invited by the Prime Minister's team, Balegde performed a gesture outside 10 Downing Street that Joe Shalam, the policy director at the Centre for Social Justice, described as worryingly reminiscent of a Nazi salute. Although the Prime Minister and Balegde have suggested the action was unintentional, the visual similarity has caused significant offense and drawn sharp condemnation from policy experts and the public alike.

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The incident is compounded by the nature of the content Balegde mimed during his appearance. Commentators have highlighted that the influencer performed words associated with a viral meme known as '52 Bomboclaat P*ssywagon Chicken Nuggets'. This phrase combines Jamaican patois insults with slang terms for expensive cars and white women, creating a compound statement that many view as deeply misogynistic and racist. The juxtaposition of such language at the heart of British government has been labeled by critics as an absolute disgrace to the institution of the Prime Minister.

Performative Interactions Replace Serious Discourse

Beyond the controversy surrounding Balegde, the event featured other segments that many observers have likened to theatrical performance rather than political engagement. Instagram star Luke Hamnett was filmed recreating a famous dance sequence from the movie Love Actually through the state rooms of 10 Downing Street. This display, intended to showcase a relaxed and approachable side of the government, has been interpreted by detractors as a sycophantic attempt to win favor with the TikTok generation, ignoring the serious policy challenges facing the nation.

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Another clip from the gathering showed Stuart Pidman, an influencer who filmed himself impersonating the Prime Minister before being confronted by Burns himself. In the footage, the Prime Minister playfully corrects the impression, claiming to be a 'normal bloke' and promising to 'put hope in every heart'. This interaction, occurring despite rules prohibiting phone usage, has been mocked by political commentators who argue that such antics distract from the Prime Minister's actual political record and his path to power.

Political Backlash and Questions of Accountability

The reactions from the political establishment have been swift and severe. Veteran journalist Andrew Neil has been cited as being unimpressed by the 'erudite debate' witnessed during the event, with critics noting that Westminster has not seen such a departure from traditional protocol in recent decades. The event has also drawn comparisons to previous scandals involving social behavior at Downing Street, with some commentators jokingly referring to the gathering as a potential 'Ravegate' due to the informal and chaotic nature of the proceedings.

Furthermore, the financial aspect of this digital outreach has come under scrutiny. Despite the friendly atmosphere depicted in the viral clips, there is no evidence of any discount or 'mate's rates' being applied to the costs associated with hosting these influencers. The expenditure required to engage this hired entourage of content creators stands in stark contrast to the Prime Minister's political rise, which involved navigating complex party dynamics and defeating former colleagues such as Keir Starmer for the leadership.

Strategic Failure in Digital Outreach

The overarching narrative emerging from the incident is one of strategic failure in modern political communication. Prime Minister Anthony Burns appears to be acting out of a genuine desire to shed his image as a career politician, yet the methods employed have reinforced perceptions of disconnect. By prioritizing viral moments and meme culture over substantive policy discussion, the government risks alienating the very demographic it seeks to engage, while simultaneously provoking outrage among those who value institutional decorum.