Body language expert Judi James analyzes Prime Minister Andy Burnham's anxious signals during his Brussels meeting with Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa amid tough EU tuition fee demands.

Body language expert Judi James stated that UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham arrived at the UK-EU summit in Brussels with the swagger of a gunslinger but quickly surrendered control during his interactions with European leaders. The prime minister and a host of Cabinet ministers traveled to the Belgian capital to advocate for a really good deal that they claim will boost the economy and bring down costs for households. However, the bloc was playing hardball on the terms of the reset, creating a tense atmosphere for the British delegation.

Loss of Control During Greeting Ritual

Andy Burnham was greeted warmly by EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and Council president Antonio Costa on arrival, but the body language exchange revealed underlying power dynamics. Ms von der Leyen welcomed Mr Burnham with a kiss, while Mr Costa stepped off the red carpet to walk part way to greet the PM on the parquet. Mr Burnham held his ground here, performing a strong power shake as he leaned forward with a downturned mouth clamp smile that signaled both recognition of the moment and pleasure at being back.

Also read UK Prime Minister Burnham Pledges Support for Ukraine Amidst Trump-Xi-Putin Summit

The optics quickly shifted as the formal pose between the three began with Mr Burnham signaling a sense of confidence and some control in the middle. He stood with his feet splayed, his elbows bent to create the upturned V of confidence under his armpits and his hands clasped. This initial projection of authority was short-lived, as the interaction quickly descended into a hand pile-on that many people do on social media to see if their dogs will join in.

Mr Burnham's hand was placed into a hand sandwich between Mr Costa and Ms von der Leyen's, where it lay encased and trapped as all their other hands joined in. The formal pose between the three concluded with the UK Prime Minister losing all signals of control to adopt a pose that suggested a unified done deal. Ms von der Leyen stepped forward with her hands out to perform a warm, parental-looking kiss on both cheeks, and Mr Burnham clutched at her hand as they parted from the kiss to signal fond reluctance to part.

Advertisement

Signals of Trepidation and EU Hardball

Body language expert Judi James noted that throughout the day, Mr Burnham's demeanor continued to show an inner sense of trepidation despite trying to appear unflappable. He faltered as he was made to remove his overcoat in public view, though it was in this moment that the signals of projected confidence wobbled and some inner anxiety and tension began to leak. He stood with his feet splayed to project confidence, but there was one Trump-style leg pat followed by tensely balled hands and then a tugging at the hem of his jacket to leak out that inner sense of trepidation.

Ms James added that while the British prime minister arrived with confidence, he quickly lost all signals of control. As Mr Burnham walked towards the European leaders at a brisk pace, arms swinging to project both keenness and confidence, Mr Costa performed an even keener act of inconvenience to make their welcome back signals even more obvious. Mr Burnham earned a pat on the bicep from Mr Costa, before Ms von der Leyen stepped forward with her hands out to perform a warm, parental-looking kiss on both cheeks.

Tuition Fee Demands and Financial Risks

While Mr Burnham told Ms von der Leyen that polls showed three-quarters of Britons wanted closer relations, saying things have moved on from Brexit, the EU officials were briefing that an agreement might not go ahead unless he caved in to demands to cut tuition fees. Mr Burnham told Ms von der Leyen that polls showed three-quarters of Britons wanted closer relations, saying things have moved on from Brexit, but the bloc was leveraging this desire for reset against specific policy concessions.

There is already alarm that he is taking the bloc's rules on food, contributing cash, and permitting free movement for around 100,000 European 20-somethings every year. And in a brutal negotiating twist, EU officials warned this morning that the terms might not be implemented unless Mr Burnham caved to demands to slash tuition fees for EU students. Giving EU students domestic rates could cost the taxpayer nearly £500million a year, a significant financial burden that complicates the reset agenda.

Advertisement

Future Implications for UK-EU Relations

The EU is setting a six-month deadline for resolving that element, with none of the rest of the package seemingly guaranteed until then. Ms James added that he let off an embarrassed laugh which sounded fake and again prompted by embarrassment, while his very good to Ms von der Leyen sounded hollow. This suggests that the UK Prime Minister is under significant pressure to deliver results that satisfy both domestic expectations and European demands.

Ms James noted that by the time he was walked to meet his hosts he was touching his wedding ring in a sign of a desire for emotional support. As the UK-EU summit progresses, the body language cues observed by experts like Judi James will continue to be scrutinized for signs of the true state of negotiations. The outcome of these talks will determine whether the promised economic boost and cost reductions for households become a reality or remain a political aspiration.