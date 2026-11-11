Prime Minister Andy Burnham highlights a £12bn offshore wind investment as he heads to Turkey for COP31, stirring debate over UK climate commitments. "Britain is advancing wind power," he said.

The United Kingdom's Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced a £12bn investment in two new offshore wind farms off the coast of Norfolk on Monday, before flying to Antalya, Turkey, to speak at the COP31 climate summit on Sunday. The statement came as the government faced criticism for delays in electrification targets and a stalled national solar farm on the Blenheim Estate.

Investment Details and Project Scope

Energy company RWE and investment firm KKR said they will fund the Vanguard West and Vanguard East sites with a £1bn contribution from the National Wealth Fund, a state‑owned investment arm. The projects will together generate roughly 2.8 gigawatts, enough power for about three million homes. Construction is slated to begin in early 2025, with the turbines expected to be operational by 2030.

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The Russian‑owned National Wealth Fund will provide public money while private capital will be drawn from KKR and RWE. The projects will create over 2,400 jobs in construction and operation phases, according to the government. RWE's chief executive Markus Krebber described the development as a key asset for the UK's long‑term energy security.

Stakeholder Reactions and Policy Tensions

While the Prime Minister hailed the investment as a vote of confidence, ministers delayed a Cabinet committee meeting that could have watered down electric‑vehicle targets. The meeting has now been postponed until 18 February, raising concerns that the move could embarrass Burnham, according to staff calling from inside the cabinet office.

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Environmental energy conglomerate SSE announced 130 new jobs linked to the Berwick Bank B wind farm offshore Scotland. SSE chief executive Martin Pibworth said the partnership with Siemens Energy for turbines and substation platforms would boost domestic industrial capacity.

Australian-born energy secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh, speaking ahead of the summit, highlighted Britain's leadership role. "We hope to see the ambition needed to turn that recognition into more investment like this," she said.

International Participation and Criticism

Only the UK's Prime Minister is attending the summit. French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and former Governor Mark Carney of Canada are not present. The United States has withdrawn from the Paris Agreement and is not sending delegation. Critics say the UK's mixed signals-boosting offshore wind while delaying EV targets-show hypocrisy as the world gathers to discuss climate action.

Public opinion is split. Some see the offshore investment as a bold step toward decarbonisation, while others question whether the UK can deliver on its Net Zero pledges given the delays in other areas. The government's use of the National Wealth Fund, a public asset, was praised by some as a way to keep returns in the hands of British taxpayers, but sceptics argue it may simply be a political move to appease local communities that benefit from job creation and lower energy bills.

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Future Outlook and Next Steps

Construction of the Vanguard sites is expected to commence early 2025, followed by a ramp‑up in the energy grid to integrate the 2.8 GW of new power. The UK government has also pledged to review its balance of renewable projects, with a focus on long‑term energy security and domestic manufacturing.

As COP31 concludes in August, British officials hope to leave Antalya with enhanced international support for expanding renewable projects. The key outcomes will be recorded in the final COP31 climate file, which will guide post‑2024 greenhouse gas reduction targets for member states. Burnham's speech in Antalya will be broadcast to millions worldwide, and his forthcoming press briefings will outline how the new wind investments fit into the broader UK climate strategy.