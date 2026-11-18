New ONS figures show UK productivity growth outpacing EU rivals since 2015, challenging predictions of severe economic damage from Brexit and reshaping political debate.

Official data released by the Office for National Statistics indicates that the United Kingdom has significantly outperformed its European Union counterparts in productivity over the last decade. The newly revised figures suggest that only the United States achieved better output per hour results among major economies since 2015, a finding that directly challenges prevailing narratives about the economic consequences of leaving the bloc.

Revised Productivity Statistics Reveal Stronger Growth

The Office for National Statistics has updated its methodology to a new component approach, which statisticians argue provides a more accurate reflection of economic reality. This methodological shift has generated estimates dating back to 1997, revealing that the UK has steadily gained ground on Germany, France, and Italy regarding output per hour. While the gap has been maintained over the past ten years, the data shows that the UK's growth rate from 1997 to the present is the second highest among this specific group of nations, trailing only the United States.

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The Office for National Statistics cautioned that international comparisons should be treated with caution due to differences in measurement methodology across countries. Despite these caveats, the agency acknowledged that the UK's productivity growth over the past three decades has been stronger than previously perceived. The data explicitly highlights that while the performance is impressive relative to other G7 members excluding the US, it remains materially lower than the growth observed in the American economy.

Political Reactions to New Economic Data

Andy Burnham, the Prime Minister, utilized these findings during his Mansion House speech this week to counter arguments regarding post-Brexit economic decline. Burnham revived the debate by asserting that the country has lost more than it has gained in the last 10 years. He cited projections from the Office for Budget Responsibility, which estimate a 4 per cent hit to the British economy due to Brexit, while noting that other analyses place this figure as high as 8 per cent of GDP. These statistics have fueled his push for closer ties with the European Union.

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The Office for Budget Responsibility had previously predicted that the departure from the European Union would result in a 4 per cent reduction in the potential productivity of the UK economy after 15 years. However, the new official data presents a more favorable backdrop for the government's position. The revised figures suggest that the economic damage may not be as severe as earlier forecasts indicated, providing a complex narrative for politicians advocating for deeper economic integration with EU neighbors.

Expert Analysis on Brexit Productivity Claims

Simon French, a former Treasury economist currently at Panmure Liberum, described the Office for National Statistics release as an awkward data backdrop for the upcoming UK-EU summit on Friday. He noted that the new methodology reveals the UK's productivity performance has accelerated away from comparable EU economies since the Brexit vote in 2016. This stands in contrast to the previous iteration of data, which showed the UK largely tracking with European peers, thereby calling into question the validity of estimates suggesting a 3 to 4 per cent productivity reduction due to Brexit.

French suggested that the actual impact of Brexit on productivity could be closer to half the level previously estimated by critics. Economist Julian Jessop added that output per hour growth in the UK was the second strongest in the G7 in the ten years leading to 2025, behind only the United States. Jessop emphasized that there is no visible sign of a Brexit effect in these charts, further complicating the argument that the departure from the EU has uniquely stifled economic output.

Complexity of Economic Measurement and Future Outlook

The Office for Budget Responsibility stressed that quantifying the specific effects of leaving the European Union is difficult due to overlapping global events. The watchdog noted that the impact of Brexit was felt before the post-Brexit trade agreement took effect in 2021, but this was simultaneously influenced by the pandemic and other geopolitical developments. These simultaneous shocks make it challenging to isolate the precise contribution of Brexit to any change in economic performance.

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As the government prepares for upcoming negotiations with the European Union, these revised statistics will serve as a critical piece of evidence in the broader economic debate. The data suggests a more resilient UK economy than previously thought, yet it also highlights the persistent gap with the United States. Policymakers must now reconcile these stronger domestic productivity figures with the ongoing challenges of international trade and geopolitical stability.