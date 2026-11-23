A major incident at a Manchester concert led to thousands evacuating the Co-op Arena. Revellers coughed and suffered eye irritation as authorities responded to the disruption.

A scheduled concert by a prominent US rapper in Manchester was abruptly halted due to a major security incident at the Co-op Arena on Saturday night. Thousands of attendees were forced to evacuate the venue following the release of tear gas during the performance, creating a chaotic scene for fans and staff alike.

The incident has raised concerns about safety protocols at large-scale live events in the city.

The event was interrupted when reports emerged that tear gas was deployed inside the arena, causing immediate distress among the crowd. Witnesses described seeing revellers coughing and rubbing their eyes as the gas spread through the venue. The rapid onset of symptoms led to a panicked rush for exits, with many leaving the building in a state of confusion and physical discomfort.

Emergency services and arena security acted swiftly to manage the evacuation process. The scale of the operation was significant, with thousands of people needing to leave the premises safely. The use of tear gas is a serious matter that typically requires a coordinated response from local law enforcement to ensure no one is left behind or injured during the dispersal.

Although specific details regarding the source of the tear gas remain under investigation, the immediate impact on the audience was undeniable. The disruption prevented the completion of the show, leaving fans disappointed and many in physical pain. The incident has prompted questions about the effectiveness of crowd control measures during high-profile international tours.

Local authorities have opened an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the release of the irritant agents. It is crucial to determine whether the gas was released intentionally by an individual or as a result of a malfunction within the venue's security systems. The investigation aims to establish liability and prevent similar occurrences in future events.

For the attendees affected by the incident, the priority remains their health and safety. Medical teams were on standby to assist those suffering from prolonged coughing fits or eye irritation. The Co-op Arena management is expected to issue a statement addressing the incident and outlining the steps taken to restore order and investigate the cause of this major disruption to the public event."}}