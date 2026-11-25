Office for National Statistics data reveals a stark productivity divide in 2024. London and the South East outperform the UK average, while regions like the East Midlands and Wales lag significantly behind.

New data from the Office for National Statistics has exposed a persistent and widening economic divide across the United Kingdom. The report, which covers economic activity in 2024, confirms that London and the South East remain the only two regions with productivity levels significantly above the national average. This structural imbalance highlights deep-seated regional inequalities that have characterized the British economy for decades.

The capital city, London, once again secured the top position in national productivity rankings. In 2024, the output per hour worked in London was recorded at 28.2 per cent higher than the UK average. This performance continues a dominant trend that has been visible since official records began tracking regional productivity data in 1998, demonstrating the capital's sustained economic weight relative to the rest of the country.

Also read One tonne of cocaine hidden in oranges at east London fruit market

London And South East Outperform Nation

While London leads by a wide margin, the South East also demonstrated strong economic efficiency. The data shows that the South East achieved productivity levels 8.7 per cent above the UK average in 2024. Together, these two southeastern jurisdictions form an economic powerhouse that stands in stark contrast to the rest of the nation, where all other regions reported output per hour worked levels below the national benchmark.

Most other major UK regions struggled to keep pace with the economic velocity seen in the southeast. The West Midlands lagged 11.1 per cent below the average, followed by Yorkshire and the Humber at 12 per cent below. Northern Ireland recorded a deficit of 12.7 per cent, while the North East and Wales both sat 13.5 per cent below the national mean, indicating significant challenges in economic output per worker in these areas.

Advertisement

Lowest Productivity In East Midlands

The East Midlands emerged as the least productive region in the United Kingdom during the measurement period. The data indicates that output per hour worked in the East Midlands was 16.8 per cent below the UK average, marking it as the bottom-ranked region for economic efficiency. This substantial gap underscores the structural difficulties facing industrial and service sectors in this part of England.

Scotland also performed below the national benchmark, with productivity levels recorded at 1.4 per cent below the UK average. Although this deficit appears smaller than in other regions, it still contributes to the overall narrative of regional disparity. The North West and South West also posted deficits, sitting 7.2 per cent and 7.4 per cent below the average respectively, while the East of England trailed by 7.5 per cent.

Subregion Variations Across The UK

A granular analysis of 182 subregions reveals that productivity is heavily concentrated in specific urban and suburban pockets. Tower Hamlets in London recorded the highest productivity level in 2024, with gross value added per hour worked standing at 74 per cent above the UK average. This figure highlights the extreme concentration of high-value economic activity within specific boroughs of the capital.

Outside of London, the highest productivity levels were found in North Hampshire and Swindon. North Hampshire, located in the South East, recorded productivity 53 per cent above the UK average, while Swindon in the South West was 46 per cent above the average. In Scotland, the City of Edinburgh led with productivity exceeding the national mean by 33 per cent, and in the North of England, Cheshire East led with a figure 17 per cent higher than the average.

Advertisement

Lowest Output In Torbay And Gwynedd

At the lower end of the spectrum, 25 subregions experienced labour productivity more than 20 per cent below the UK average in 2024. Torbay, located in the South West, and Gwynedd, in Wales, recorded the lowest productivity levels of any subregion. Both areas reported figures that were 34 per cent below the UK average, indicating severe economic stagnation in these specific localities compared to the national norm.