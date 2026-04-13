UK Rejects Trump's Hormuz Blockade Plan, Prioritizes Open Shipping

Keir Starmer condemns Trump's planned blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, emphasizing the importance of maintaining open access to the vital waterway for global trade and economic stability. The UK will not join the US blockade effort. Rising oil prices and economic concerns fuel the UK's stance, with a focus on international cooperation for a peaceful resolution.

Keir Starmer today condemned Donald Trump 's announced blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, emphasizing the importance of keeping the crucial waterway open. The UK Prime Minister confirmed that the UK will not be participating in the US President's latest action, expressing concern about the potential negative impact on the global economy. This stance comes amidst continued economic instability, with Brent crude oil prices surpassing $100 a barrel following unsuccessful negotiations with Iran.

Trump's declaration to blockade any and all ships attempting to navigate the Strait of Hormuz, through which approximately one-fifth of the world's oil and gas transits, has sparked international unease. The situation is complicated by Iran already restricting tanker traffic through the strategic passage, creating further uncertainty regarding the practical implications of the US move. Starmer's statement reflects the UK's commitment to diplomatic solutions and international collaboration in managing the crisis. Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live this morning, Sir Keir asserted the UK's position of not supporting the blockade. This approach is further underscored by a planned UK-French summit this week dedicated to exploring peacekeeping initiatives. The Prime Minister's focus is on fostering international cooperation to maintain open access to the Strait of Hormuz, thereby mitigating disruptions to global energy markets and preventing further economic strain. The consequences of the closure are already being felt globally, with rising fuel prices, escalating energy bills, and a cautious outlook on potential interest rate cuts. The Resolution Foundation has warned of increasing financial hardship for typical middle-income households as a result of the economic shockwave, adding to the pressure on policymakers.





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