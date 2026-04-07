UK Resident Doctors Launch Six-Day Strike Over Pay and Job Opportunities, Impacting NHS Services

Resident doctors in the UK are on strike for six days, causing disruption to NHS services. The strike is over pay and job opportunities, and comes after the rejection of a government offer that would have improved doctors' pay by 35.2%. The strike is estimated to cost the NHS £300 million.

Resident doctors in the UK have commenced a six-day walkout concerning pay and job opportunities, following the rejection of a government offer. This strike, one of the longest the NHS has faced in recent years, comes after previous industrial action cost the NHS an estimated £3 billion over the last three years. The striking doctors, formerly known as junior doctors, began their picket lines at 7 am, with tens of thousands participating.

The rejected pay deal, according to the Health Secretary, would have improved their financial situation by 35.2 percent compared to four years ago, while also introducing 1,000 additional training positions. However, negotiations between the government and the British Medical Association (BMA) representing the doctors, broke down, leading to the current strike. NHS health leaders have expressed concerns, predicting that the strike will be 'difficult' to manage, especially after the bank holiday weekend. They anticipate a surge in demand, but still urge patients to seek medical attention as needed.\The implications of the strike are substantial, with the NHS facing a daily cost of £50 million when medics walk out. The current six-day strike is estimated to cost £300 million, bringing the total financial impact of the strikes in the last three years to a staggering £3 billion. This amount of money could have funded 1.5 million operations, 15 million outpatient appointments, or provided salaries for 75,000 nurses for an entire year, or even facilitated the construction of three new hospitals. To manage the shortage of staff, hospitals are forced to cancel procedures and pay consultants up to £313 an hour to cover for their junior colleagues. NHS officials have stated that the short notice period and staff absences around the Easter holiday will make the situation particularly challenging. While the majority of planned appointments are expected to proceed, there will be thousands of postponements, but patients are still urged to attend appointments unless otherwise advised.\The government's proposal, as outlined by Health Secretary Wes Streeting, included a 4.9 percent increase in average basic pay from 2026 to 2027. Despite this offer, the BMA's resident doctors' committee rejected the deal, citing concerns about pay and job opportunities. Dr Jack Fletcher, the chair of the BMA's resident doctor committee, has stated that the government is unwilling to negotiate while the strike is ongoing. In response to criticism about the cost of the strikes, the Health Secretary pointed out that the BMA has already received a substantial pay increase, and argued that full pay restoration to 2008 levels would cost a prohibitive £3 billion annually. The Department of Health and Social Care has also confirmed that the additional training places included in the rejected deal will be scrapped due to the financial and operational impact of the industrial action. The Health Secretary explained that these training places cannot be reinstated in time for the autumn, as applications should have been opened earlier. The strike has significantly disrupted healthcare services, with staff from the BMA also undertaking their own strikes over pay





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