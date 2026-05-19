UK Retreats from Slave Labour Pledge to Meet Ed Miliband's Net Zero Zeal

The UK has acknowledged its failure to uphold its commitment to ensuring its supply chains are free from forced labour in its renewable energy initiatives, after Lord Mawhinney's energy department made a caveat to the law and stated that it would only ensure panels were free from forced labour 'as far as possible'. This decision contradicts Labour's pledge to ban slave labour and Ed Miliband's 'Net Zero' goals.

The UK has backtracked on its pledge to ban slave labour from its renewable supply chain to meet Ed Miliband 's Net Zero goals after revelations that it had funded solar panels for schools with companies unable to guarantee their supply chains were ethically manufactured.

The energy department introduced a new caveat, saying that it would only ensure panels were free from forced labour 'as far as possible', as the Government announced that it would push to rid the energy system of fossil fuels and focus on renewables instead





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

UK Ban Slave Labour Renewable Supply Chain Net Zero Goals Slave Labour Ed Miliband Forced Labour Solar Panels Schools Government Legislation Stringent Procurement Rules Anti-Slavery Commissioner Material Contractors Provinces Suppliers Modern Slavery Supply Chains Guarantee Various Companies

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UK Eurovision Act Breaks Silence After Receiving Zero Points From ViewersLook Mum No Computer didn't get a single point in the Eurovision televote, marking the third time in a row this has happened to a UK representative.

Read more »

IMF warns of deepening economic woes in UK amid Labour leadership battleThe International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned of deepening economic growth woes in the UK amid a Labour leadership battle, citing domestic uncertainty and the pending battle for Number 10 as factors. The IMF also highlighted trade-offs in the coming decades, such as curtailing the triple lock to help pay for increased defence spending.

Read more »

Starmer vows to back Labour Makerfield by-election choice 100%Applications for Labour’s Makerfield candidacy close on Monday, and the party’s ruling National Executive Committee will endorse a candidate on Thursday.

Read more »

Zero Parades is a beautiful Disco Elysium follow-up, but not a very good spy gameZA/UM's espionage RPG doesn't quite sell its spy story.

Read more »