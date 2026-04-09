The UK's Defence Secretary has announced that Russia conducted a covert operation targeting critical infrastructure in British waters for over a month, involving submarines and extensive monitoring efforts. The response included a warship, aircraft and the deployment of sonar buoys. The incident underscores growing concerns about Russian activities and the UK's commitment to protecting its strategic interests.

The Defence Secretary, John Healey, revealed today that Russia conducted a clandestine operation targeting critical energy and data cables in British waters for over a month. The operation involved a nuclear-powered attack submarine, identified as an Akula-class vessel, and two specialized submarines from a Russia n ministry of defence research program known as GUGI (Main Directorate of Deep-Sea Research).

The Russian submarines were tracked and monitored by the UK's armed forces, with the assistance of allies including Norway. The response included the deployment of a warship and Royal Air Force P8 aircraft, which flew for over 450 hours. Sonar buoys were also deployed to monitor underwater movements. The Defence Secretary stated that the operation was intended to deter Russia from any attempt to damage the cables, which carry vast amounts of valuable data. Mr. Healey addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin directly, stating that any attempt to damage the UK's infrastructure would not be tolerated and would have serious consequences. The Akula submarine is believed to have acted as a decoy, distracting from the activity of the GUGI submarines, which were observed near critical infrastructure. The UK's forces ensured the Russian vessels were aware of being monitored. The month-long operation has now concluded, and the Defence Secretary expressed confidence that no damage had occurred. Healey emphasized that the operation demonstrates the importance of protecting the UK's underwater infrastructure and vowed to 'step up' efforts in this regard. This revelation follows a series of incidents highlighting concerns about Russia's activities, including a recent instance where a Russian frigate escorted 'shadow fleet' vessels past the UK's south coast, despite pledges to address such activities. Healey made it clear that Russia's actions are monitored and that any attempt to jeopardize vital interests will be met with a swift response.\Healey further elaborated on the specifics of the response to the Russian submarines. The UK's armed forces, in collaboration with allies, maintained 24/7 surveillance of the Russian vessels. The Akula submarine eventually retreated, while the GUGI submarines subsequently left UK waters and returned north. The operation aimed to expose the covert nature of the Russian activity, reduce the risk of any damage to infrastructure, and signal a clear deterrent message. Healey stated that the UK was confident in having prevented any damage, thanks to the swiftness of the response and constant monitoring. He also noted that this operation reinforces the UK's strategic decision to prioritize its own national interests, especially regarding the protection of its vital infrastructure. In a media briefing at 9 Downing Street, Healey highlighted the significance of the operation, stressing that the UK remains vigilant in the face of ongoing threats. He pointed out that Britain will continue to monitor Russian warships and take appropriate action to track and address any potentially malign activity. Furthermore, he emphasized that the UK is fully prepared to expose any covert operations by Putin that could threaten the country's national interests. The Defence Secretary reiterated the UK's commitment to maintaining a robust defence posture and protecting its critical infrastructure. \Healey also commented on the recent incident in the Channel, where a Russian warship escorted shadow fleet vessels, highlighting that Moscow continues to pose a threat. The Defence Secretary pointed out the ongoing monitoring of Russian warships. He also referred to the Navy's actions in ensuring Russian warships and potentially malign activities are monitored and that covert operations are exposed. This incident, combined with the operation targeting the underwater cables, underscores the need for continued vigilance and a strong defence posture. The revelations come at a sensitive time for the UK's defence apparatus, which has recently faced criticism regarding its ability to effectively respond to Russian activities. It also followed the incident last month, where Sir Keir approved the commandos to stop the shadow fleet vessels. The Defence Secretary's remarks serve as a clear message to Russia that the UK is closely monitoring their activities, and will take necessary measures to protect its interests. The operation also serves as a warning to Putin about potential consequences if UK's critical infrastructure is damaged





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