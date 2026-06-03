UK's £5 billion Universal Studios theme park to create 28,000 jobs and £50 billion in economic growth

The UK's first Universal Studios theme park is set to receive a £5 billion investment, creating 28,000 jobs and generating nearly £50 billion for the economy. The resort, located in Kempston Hardwick, near Bedford, will offer a 476-acre retail and entertainment complex, a 500-room hotel, and rides and attractions based on iconic Universal franchises. The project marks one of the largest investments in the UK tourism sector, with £5 billion dedicated to construction and an additional £2.2 billion to fund ongoing operations.

The UK's first Universal Studios theme park is set to get a whopping £5 billion investment during its expected five years of development - one of the UK's largest ever tourism investments.

Located in Kempston Hardwick, near Bedford, the Universal United Kingdom Resort will be the brand's first major destination in the UK and Europe - and will generate thousands of jobs and nearly £50billion for the economy. Scheduled to open its gates in 2031, the resort will offer a 476-acre retail and entertainment complex and a 500-room hotel alongside rides and attractions based on iconic Universal franchises like Jurassic Park and Jaws.

Heavy machinery has already moved into Broadmead Farm to clear land, close roads and put up boundary fencing. But, behind the scenes, details of the major investment deal between Comcast NBCUniversal and the UK government have finally been disclosed. The project marks one of the largest investments in the UK tourism sector, with £5 billion dedicated to construction and an additional £2.2 billion to fund ongoing operations following its opening.

Over the expected five-year construction period, Comcast NBCUniversal will allocate more than £5 billion to the entertainment resort complex while pledging a further £1 billion in capital investments for the first 10 years of park operations. To ensure the park operates efficiently, the government has also pledged an investment of £1.3 billion on regional and local community infrastructure, as well as improved transport links for locals and visitors.

Universal Studios has released investment details for its highly anticipated UK theme park in Bedfordshire The resort's official name logo has been unveiled Construction of the new park on Broadmead Farm began last year The theme park will generate nearly £50 billion for the UK economy and create 28,000 jobs across the construction, hospitality, creative, and technology sectors - with 80 per cent of its workforce expected to be hired locally around Bedfordshire. To mark the major milestone, Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy hosted Brian Roberts, Chairman of Comcast Corporation, and Mark Woodbury, Chairman and CEO of Universal Destinations & Experiences, at 11 Downing Street to unveil the official name and logo for the resort.

The Chancellor also toured the site on Wednesday 3 June, where she met with Mark Woodbury, CEO of Universal Destinations & Experiences, along with other senior executives and new project recruits. She said: This landmark investment in the heart of the Oxford to Cambridge Growth Corridor will unlock nearly £50 billion of economic growth and create tens of thousands of jobs across Bedfordshire in construction, hospitality, creative and technology sectors.

Our own investment in transport and infrastructure means that local people will benefit - improving connectivity, backing our creative industries, and bringing millions of visitors to the UK from across the world. Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Lisa Nandy, added: When it comes to creating world class experiences, the UK is second to none.

We're proud to be backing British industry, investing in local talent and partnering with powerhouses like Universal to create jobs, growth and opportunities across the UK. Separately, Universal will offer unique apprenticeships and internships that will train the next generation of workers, all while directly supporting the government's push to develop the Oxford-Cambridge Growth Corridor and establish Bedford as a leading innovation hub.

The park itself will be divided into four main zones, including the Core Zone, the West Gateway Zone, the East Gateway Zone and the Lake Zone The train hub could be built in Stewartby and will form part of the East West Rail (EWR) line Through its £1.3 billion investment, the government will provide a grant of £400 million via the Regional Growth Fund, while the Department for Culture, Media and Sport will offer a grant of £438 million to invest in new community infrastructure. The Department for Transport is also pushing ahead with upgrades to roads along the A421 and rail services at Wixams station, with costs expected to exceed no more than £500 million





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Universal Studios UK Theme Park £5 Billion Investment 28 000 Jobs £50 Billion Economic Growth

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