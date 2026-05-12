UK's biggest airports oppose Government plans to cancel flights amid fuel shortage fears

Britain's biggest airports have opposed the UK Government's plans to allow airlines to cut flights during fuel shortages in the upcoming summer. They fear disruption and lower seat availability leading to higher fares, stating that existing rules suffice for airlines to cancel flights in the event of fuel shortages and avoid losing slots the following year.

Summer flights could be cancelled for millions of UK tourists because of Government plans to tackle the jet fuel shortage , Britain's biggest airports warned today.

The move was a response to Iran having a stranglehold on tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz, leading to an oil price surge since the war began in February. The UK Government temporarily allowed airlines to cut flights from their schedules if they can fit passengers onto other planes with empty seats to avoid last-minute cancellations and give passengers several weeks to prepare for changes





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jet Fuel Shortage Government Plans Airlines Cut Flights Temporarily Allowed Airlines UK Government Biggest Airports Summer Flights Airports Oppose Plans Disruption And Lower Seat Availability Higher Fares

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Education Secretary Supports Keir Starmer: Removing Him Won't 'Magically Improve' BritainBridget Phillipson, the Education Secretary, emphasized her support for PM Sir Keir Starmer amid mounting pressure from Labour MPs, stating that a new leader won't automatically resolve Labour's challenges.

Read more »

How Britain's political map has been torn upA visual guide to post-election Britain

Read more »

Westlife share emotional tribute on Britain's Got Talent amid Mark Feehily absenceWestlife paid tribute to Simon Cowell during an appearance on Britain's Got Talent, as Shane Filan, Nicky Bryne and Kian Egan took to the stage without bandmate Mark Feehily

Read more »

Government issues 12 new sanctions targeting Iranians accused of plotting state sponsored attacks in BritainThe announcement 'directly targets organisations and individuals who threaten security on UK streets and stability in the Middle East'

Read more »