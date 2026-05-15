UK's Eurovision Hopeful, Look Mum No Computer, Hopes to Break 29-Year Win Streak

The UK is optimistic about winning the Eurovision Song Contest for the first time in 29 years with their entry, Look Mum No Computer. The artist, whose real name is Sam Battle, is a solo artist, songwriter, and YouTuber known for his quirky, experimental tracks and building his own synthesisers. He has co-produced several compositions for films and TV shows and has received a Guinness World Record for building the world's largest drone synthesiser. Look Mum No Computer will perform the song 'Eins, Zwei, Drei' during the second Semi-final.

The UK is hopeful of winning the Eurovision Song Contest for the first time in 29 years with their entry, Look Mum No Computer . The artist, whose real name is Sam Battle , is a solo artist, songwriter, and YouTuber known for his quirky, experimental tracks and building his own synthesisers.

He has co-produced several compositions for films and TV shows and has received a Guinness World Record for building the world's largest drone synthesiser. Look Mum No Computer will perform the song 'Eins, Zwei, Drei' during the second Semi-final





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Eurovision Song Contest UK Look Mum No Computer Sam Battle Quirky Experimental Tracks Synthesisers Youtube Guinness World Record Films And TV Shows

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