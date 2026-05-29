UK's Inflation Rate to Hit 4% by Year-End, Multiple Myeloma Treatment Breakthrough, and Coastal Towns See Rapid House Price Growth

The UK's inflation rate is expected to rise to 4% by the end of the year due to higher oil prices caused by the US-Israeli war on Iran. In a separate incident, two adults and a child have died in London after falling from a high-rise block of flats. Researchers have also made a breakthrough in treating multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, with a new once-daily pill that could help patients live longer without the disease getting worse. Coastal towns in Merseyside and Wales are seeing rapid growth in house prices, with Bootle in Merseyside topping the list with an 11% increase in average asking prices compared to last year.

The UK's inflation rate is expected to hit 4 per cent by the end of the year, with higher oil prices caused by the US-Israeli war on Iran affecting not just fuel but all kinds of goods because of transportation costs in their supply chains.

In a separate incident, two adults and a child have died in London after falling from a high-rise block of flats. The Metropolitan police said officers were called to the UNCLE building in Elephant and Castle at 7.29am on Wednesday to reports that people had fallen from a height. Our first paramedic arrived in around four minutes. Very sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

The deaths are being treated as unexpected and no other injuries have been reported. A new once-daily pill could help patients with an incurable blood cancer live longer without the disease getting worse, according to researchers. Every year, about 6,200 people in the UK are diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer that develops from abnormal plasma cells in bone marrow.

But there are few options for patients whose multiple myeloma has returned or stopped responding to standard treatments. US researchers found that adding a new once-daily pill to a combination of drugs already used on the NHS could help patients live well for longer. Coastal towns in Merseyside and Wales are rising coastal hotspots where house prices are climbing the fastest and outpacing the rest of the UK, according to new analysis from Rightmove.

Bootle in Merseyside tops the list, with data showing that the average asking price has jumped 11 per cent compared with last year. Another Merseyside hotspot, Crosby, was second fastest, growing with house prices up by 9 per cent to an average of £330,900. Several Welsh towns have also seen some of the biggest jumps in house prices along the coast.

The cost of a home in Penarth, near to the capital Cardiff, was up by 8 per cent to an average of £433,091, sitting well above the national UK average of £378,304, according to Rightmove. The trial to test the triplet therapy included 479 people with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Some 288 patients were given the new triplet drug of mezigdomide, carfilzomib, and dexamethasone, while 191 had just carfilzomib and dexamethasone.

After a follow-up period, those in the mezigdomide group lived for a median of 18 months without their disease progressing, which is more than double the 8.3 months for the group given the two-drug combination. The new treatment mezigdomide works by pulling in all the disease-causing proteins, like a magnet, and degrading them. By wiping out these cancer-fuelling proteins, the drug also stimulates the immune system to attack and kill remaining cancer cells.

Its ability to reverse immune exhaustion and enhance immune activity makes it an ideal partner to current immunotherapies as well as other novel oral agents, and numerous trials are now under way





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UK Inflation Rate Multiple Myeloma Treatment Coastal Towns House Price Growth US-Israeli War On Iran

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