UK's Look Mum No Computer ends up joint bottom of the table in Eurovision 2026

The UK's entry in the 70th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, Look Mum No Computer, ended up being joint bottom of the table in the final held in Vienna, Austria. Despite securing 'nul points' in the audience vote, the UK was left with only one point from Ukraine during the jury vote, resulting in a disappointing night for the country.

Look Mum No Computer , whose real name is Sam Battle , represented the UK during the 70th edition of the song contest and ended up being joint bottom of the table in the 2026 grand final.

He performed on the 14th during the final of the biggest ever music competition and wore a pink boiler suit as performers in fluffy headwear danced in a mock workshop, while he played a synthesiser and ended up in a cardboard box. He was seen attempting to land the UK their first Eurovision win since 1997 with his song, Eins, Zwei, Drei





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Eurovision Song Contest UK Look Mum No Computer Sam Battle Vienna Austria 70Th Edition Biggest Ever Music Competition Eins Zwei Drei Pink Boiler Suit Fluffy Headwear Mock Workshop Synthesiser Cardboard Box Chanting Dance Energetically

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