UK's 'Lost Generation': Labour's Minimum Wage Hikes Blamed for Jobless Young People

The UK is facing a 'lost generation' of jobless young people, with the number of Neets (not in education, employment or training) reaching 1.01 million, according to a damning new report. Ex-Cabinet minister Alan Milburn says Labour's inflation-busting minimum wage hikes are partly to blame, and that the cost to the country will rise to £125billion a year.

Labour's inflation-busting minimum wage hikes are partly to blame for the UK's 'lost generation' of jobless young people , according to the author of a damning new report.

Ex-Cabinet minister Alan Milburn said the cost to the country of the growing number of young people classed as Neets - not in education, employment or training - will rise to £125billion a year, which is more than the Government spends on education. His long-awaited review came as new figures from the Office for National Statistics revealed that the number of Neets has now passed one million.

Mr Milburn branded it a 'moral crisis' that one in six youths aged 16-25 will be on out-of-work benefits by the end of the decade, and said it was 'probably the most significant challenge facing our country today'. He found that Britain was an outlier in the EU with only Romania recording a higher youth Neet rate.

Mr Milburn, a former Labour health secretary, backed Tony Blair's criticism of Government policies that have been blamed for making it harder for employers to hire young people. In a scathing attack on Labour's policy agenda this week, the ex-prime minister accused Keir Starmer's administration of lacking a 'coherent plan' and holding back business. Sir Tony singled out measures including new workers' rights laws and the above-inflation uplift to the minimum wage.

Mr Milburn suggested ministers should reconsider these policies as he called for a 'whole system reset' on education, welfare and health policy to get young people into work. Ex-Cabinet minister Alan Milburn said the cost to the country of the growing number of young people being classed as Neets - not in education, employment or training - was more than the Government spends on education each year Asked if he agreed that Labour had created a 'climate of difficulty' for businesses to create entry-level jobs, Mr Milburn told Times Radio: 'Well, certainly every employer that we spoke to raised these issues as real concerns, the minimum wage.

'No employer really wants to be paying poverty wages to young people, that's not what you come across. 'But there is, particularly in low-margin sectors of the economy, like retail and hospitality, there is no doubt that these changes have had an impact. 'So that is something the Government really needs to think about. If the priority is to create young people's jobs, then it's got to create the right conditions for employers to do so.

' Prior to the publication of Mr Milburn's report, the ONS said the number of people aged between 16 and 24 and not in employment, education or training rose to 1.01 million in the three months from January to March. It is the highest level since the three months to December 2013, when the figures were calculated with a different methodology, and also represent a 55,000 increase compared with the previous quarter.

Over the past decade, Mr Milburn found that the proportion of Neets who are suffering from a health condition that prevents them from working has increased by 70per cent. The proportion of disabled young people who are Neet citing mental health as their primary condition has risen from a quarter in 2011 to nearly half in 2025.

The data showed that 613,000 of these young people were considered economically inactive - meaning they are unable to work or not seeking work - over the period, marking a record high. Speaking at a press conference in north London this morning as he published his review, Mr Milburn said of the number of Neets passing the one million mark: 'It's actually more than a statistic - it's a warning.

'A warning that far too many people are reaching adulthood only to find the door to opportunity closed. ' Asked about employers raising concerns that Labour's policies, such as increasing minimum wage rates and hiking taxes on businesses, was making their life harder, Mr Milburn said: 'There's no doubt that, one, employers have this as a really big concern.

'Two, however, many employers don't pay the youth minimum wage, they pay the adult minimum wage, so that change in policy has had a minimal impact on them. 'Three, there are very different views about this so, for example, the Low Pay Commission is the body responsible for looking at this and assessing impact of its recommended policies, has concluded that there isn't one straightforward impact.

'However, talk to any employer, particularly in low-margin sectors of the economy, think about hospitality as a case in point. 'Somebody running a pub or a restaurant, of course, they will say at the margins it has made it more difficult, and of course that is probably right.

'What we've got to do, as I say, is make sure that if we want to have more young people in work, then we've got to minimise the risks for the employer, we've got to maximise their incentive





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